Verizon teams with Microsoft to offer Xbox All Access, discounted accessories

Verizon announced that it will begin selling Xbox All Access bundles via select brick-and-mortar locations and through its online storefronts beginning on July 28.

The Xbox All Access program was created several years ago, during the previous Xbox One generation, to provide gamers with an installment-based way to purchase an Xbox console and subscribe to Microsoft's Xbox companion services via a single monthly payment.

The program was later updated for the Xbox Series X/S generation to provide a way to buy the latest generation of Xbox consoles, and to access Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25 per month for the Series S or $35 per month for the Series X.

The payment plan has been available for some time at major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. Now, Verizon will join that list, offering the installment-based purchasing option to customers visiting its physical and online locations.

The carrier hopes the partnership will help people see the benefits of the "massive speed and low latency that fiber and 5G can provide" by using the included Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play their favorite titles across any compatible device connected to its wireless or terrestrial broadband networks.

In addition to offering Xbox All Access via its retail outlets, Verizon also revealed that it will be offering several Xbox accessories at a discounted price for a limited time. Those offers include:

50% off an Xbox Elite Controller, if you purchase Xbox All Access through Verizon

$40 off the Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset if you purchase an Xbox wireless controller

20% off of Razer's Xbox Wolverine V2 controller and Kaira headset bundle.

All of these sales are expected to go live when Verizon begins selling All Access bundles on July 28.