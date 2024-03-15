'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Want one of Samsung's new TVs? Save $100 on your preorder when you sign up now
Samsung's impressive 2024 TV lineup is about to go on sale -- and when you sign up at Samsung.com now for a preorder, you can save $100 on your purchase right now.
Samsung unveiled its latest TVs at CES 2024 in January, including the S95D OLED TV with a breakthrough glare-free display. ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner got to see the new model at the show, calling it the "best in the world right now."
"This anti-reflective display is so good and so effective that it takes what was already one of the best TVs ever made and makes it even better for everyday use -- while still being affordable enough to pick up at a local Best Buy," Hiner wrote.
Also: Samsung's S95D OLED is the best TV of CES 2024 and best in the world right now
Sign up between now and March 21 to get this $100 off deal on select 2024 Samsung TV and sound devices, including the Music Frame -- essentially the audio version of the popular Frame TV. You'll have to preorder between March 21 and April 10.
Samsung also released some of its 2024 Q-Series soundbars this week, including the HW-Q990D -- one of our picks for the best audio gear we saw at CES this year.
Find more Samsung products on sale now during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale.
When will this deal expire?
To get this $100 off one qualifying Samsung product, you have to sign up now through March 21, 2024 on Samsung.com, and make your purchase in the preorder period, which runs from March 21-April 4, 2024.