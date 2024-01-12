'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best audio gear of CES 2024
Having some fancy audio equipment in your home can make you and your space seem incredibly fancy. Whether you consider yourself an audiophile or a casual music and audio enjoyer, there were plenty of audio gadgets at CES 2024 that are sure to amplify your cool factor.
If you're familiar with CES, you're probably used to the annual tech show being full of incredulous concepts and ideas that may never come to life. But those kinds of announcements are fewer and far between, and many products announced at CES this year are either already available for purchase or will hit the shelves soon. So, if you're interested in anything on this list, it can be yours before the year is over.
From Bluetooth-enabled turntables to highly sophisticated sound systems, CES proved to be a productive and exciting venue for audio enthusiasts. We've rounded up some of the best audio gear from CES 2024 below.
Samsung Music Frame
Samsung's Music Frame is like the audio version of the company's The Frame TV. Samsung fitted the Music Frame with SpaceFit technology, which can appropriately calibrate the room in which the frame resides to fill each space corner with sound.
The Music Frame is compatible with Dolby Atmos Audio, an audio technology that provides spatial audio tech for immersive sound. Samsung's Music Frame is a functional picture frame, so you can place photos in it to match your space's aesthetic.
Inserting a picture into the Music Frame shouldn't interfere with the frame's audio output, as the frame's two woofers, tweeters, and mid-range divers are on the back of the frame. The Music Frame is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-compatible, meaning you can connect it to compatible TV speakers.
Samsung didn't announce a price or availability for the Music Frame, but it's expected to be available later this year.
Victrola Stream Sapphire turntable
Turntables and vinyl records never went out of style, surviving both the MP3 and music streaming eras. As a result, audio companies announce a new and improved turntable at almost every CES. This year, Victrola, an American audio company with a long history in the turntable industry, announced the Stream Sapphire turntable.
The Stream Sapphire sports high-end audio specs like a bespoke walnut veneer plinth, an Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge, and support for 24-bit / 48kHz lossless FLAC audio. Although this spinner is meant for vinyl, users can connect the Stream Sapphire with any device that supports Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast for Bluetooth audio.
The Stream Sapphire will launch this spring at a retail price of $1,499.
Samsung HW-Q990D
Along with the Music Frame, Samsung announced a few new soundbars at CES. Samsung refreshed its flagship soundbar series and unveiled the HW-Q990D. Fitted with an 11.1.4-channel configuration, 22 drivers, Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Q-Symphony, users can expect clear, immersive audio for their home theater.
Samsung Q-Symphony allows users to choose two audio profiles, central and expansive, which alter the direction of the audio output. The HW-Q990D is a highly capable soundbar, and its features, like Roon integration and Active Voice Amplifier Pro, make it a soundbar geared toward those who take their home audio very seriously.
According to Samsung, the HW-Q990D soundbar leverages AI to balance sound and enhance audio performance.
Samsung did not disclose pricing and availability for the HW-Q990D soundbar.
JBL speakers
JBL upgraded three portable speakers and unveiled two new boom box speakers at CES 2024. The JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5, JBL Go 4, PartyBox Club 120, and PartyBox Club 320 all appeared.
There weren't any significant enhancements in the portable speakers, but JBL says the upgraded speakers have better sound and improved Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, JBL equipped all of its new speakers with Bluetooth Auracast, allowing your devices to connect to unlimited Bluetooth-enabled devices.
The latest speakers from JBL will be available on JBL's website this summer, with prices ranging from $50 to $600.
Lodge Solar Powered Speaker 4 Series 2
Ahead of CES, Lodge, an audio company specializing in audiophile-grade outdoor audio equipment, announced the Solar Powered Speaker 4 Series 2. Lodge says this speaker is the first weatherproof outdoor speaker with self-charging capabilities and premium audio.
Lodge showcased the new outdoor speaker at CES and said it's equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, a 50-watt amplifier, a 24-bit / 94kHz sampling rate, a 4-inch driver, and a 4-inch passive sub. Due to the complexity of outdoor acoustics, the Lodge outdoor speaker features LodgeLink, Lodge's software for multiple speaker connectivity.
According to the company, Lodge's outdoor speaker has 180 square inches of solar panels for charging, and users can expect 20 hours of playtime. The speaker has an IP66 rating and can operate from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Lodge Solar Powered Speaker 4 Series 2 is available to purchase on Lodge's website for $449.
Focal Aria Evo X loudspeakers
Focal, a French audio company famed for its Hi-Fi audio systems, refreshed its iconic line of Aria loudspeakers at CES 2024. The new Aria Evo X features reworked sound technologies, like a new inverted M-shaped dome tweeter, midrange speakers with patented Tuned Mass Damper tech, and stronger woofer magnets.
Focal says the Aria Evo X loudspeakers have improved balance, treble reproduction, and a more extended frequency range. The Aria Evo X features a new reflective varnish to enhance the sophisticated aesthetic while embracing modern design elements.
The Aria Evo X lineup will be available to purchase in February and includes three floorstanding speakers, one bookshelf speaker, one center speaker, and a pair of surround speakers. Prices will begin at $999 and range up to $5,998.
SoundFun Mirai speaker
SoundFun, a Japanese audio company, unveiled the Mirai Speaker for home entertainment systems. The Mirai speaker is intended to help people hear dialogue more clearly, thanks to its unique U-shape speaker diaphragm design and AudibleWave technology.
SoundFun says the Mirai speaker leverages its distinct design and innovative tech to emphasize dialogue clarity in TV shows and movies instead of simply amplifying it.
The SoundFun Mirai speaker is available to purchase for $299.