How to service your robot vacuum cleaner

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Robot vacuum cleaners are a huge time-saver. Plug them into the charger, program a schedule, and your floors will be cleaned without you having to do much more than empty the dust collector box every few days.
But every so often it's a good idea to give your robovac a service.
What does this involve?
Basically, this involves giving it a clean and replacing any consumables that are worn out.
What will you need to do this job?
OK, let's take a look at my Eufy RoboVac X8. This has been in service for about six months, and while I've kept this clean, it's time for a deeper service.
It's a bit dirty and dusty.
And the brushes are getting a bit clogged with hair and debris.
Muck can hide in the smallest of crevices.
And there's the dust collection box.
There's a lot of awfulness in here that needs cleaning. That filter is looking quite clogged.
The great thing about the Eufy RoboVac X8 is that there's a cleaning tool built into the dust box that has a cutting blade on one end and a brush on the other. This is really handy because I don't need to remember where the tool is!
The roller brush is held in place with little clips on most robovacs. If you're in any doubt about how to take apart your robot vacuum, consult your manual! Another good tip is to take photos before you take anything apart: That way you know how to put it back together!
Lots of dirt on the brush, and around it!
Get as much of the hair off the roller as possible.
You'll want a soft cloth, Q-tips, and diluted isopropyl alcohol -- Don't pour the isopropyl alcohol on the robovac! Instead put a small amount on the cloth.
These are important in keeping the vacuum cleaner running well.
These are pretty dirty and it's best to do this outside! Brush out the filter carefully. With care, it's possible to keep reusing the filter for a year or so (your manual will tell you what the recommended life of the filter is).
With a touch of isopropyl alcohol on your cloth, wipe it down.
Pay attention to the charging contacts and the lens for the sensor that allows the robovac to find the charging base.