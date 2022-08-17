How to service your robot vacuum cleaner

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Robot vacuum cleaners are a huge time-saver. Plug them into the charger, program a schedule, and your floors will be cleaned without you having to do much more than empty the dust collector box every few days.

But every so often it's a good idea to give your robovac a service.

What does this involve?

Basically, this involves giving it a clean and replacing any consumables that are worn out.

What will you need to do this job?

Tools -- Robot vacuum cleaners come with a brush and a cutter to remove tangled hair that builds up around the brushes.

Consumables -- These include filters and brushes, and you usually get a few with the robovac.

Soft cloth -- For wiping.

Q-tips -- For getting into crevices.

Isopropyl alcohol -- For general cleaning.

Why you need to clean a robot vacuum cleaner

OK, let's take a look at my Eufy RoboVac X8. This has been in service for about six months, and while I've kept this clean, it's time for a deeper service.

It's a bit dirty and dusty.

My Eufy RoboVac X8 is in need of a bit of a clean. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

And the brushes are getting a bit clogged with hair and debris.

The brushes -- that do a lot of the hard work -- are a bit clogged with hair. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Muck can hide in the smallest of crevices.

Hair and dirt can accumulate in random spots. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

And there's the dust collection box.

The dust collection box. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

There's a lot of awfulness in here that needs cleaning. That filter is looking quite clogged.

The dust collection box, especially the filter, needs a good clean. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

How to clean your robovac

1. Collect any cleaning tools that came with it

The great thing about the Eufy RoboVac X8 is that there's a cleaning tool built into the dust box that has a cutting blade on one end and a brush on the other. This is really handy because I don't need to remember where the tool is!

The cleaning tool. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

2. Take out the roller brush

The roller brush is held in place with little clips on most robovacs. If you're in any doubt about how to take apart your robot vacuum, consult your manual! Another good tip is to take photos before you take anything apart: That way you know how to put it back together!

Clips hold the brush in place. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Lots of dirt on the brush, and around it!

Lots to clean here! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

3. Using the cutter, carefully remove hair and clean the brush.

Cutting away the tangled hair and threads off the brush. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Get as much of the hair off the roller as possible.

Lots of hair can build up on the roller, and it's a good idea to remove as much of it as possible. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

4. Gather supplies for some deep cleaning

You'll want a soft cloth, Q-tips, and diluted isopropyl alcohol -- Don't pour the isopropyl alcohol on the robovac! Instead put a small amount on the cloth.

Getting ready for deep cleaning Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

5. Clean the charging contacts.

Giving the charging contacts a wipe. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

6. Give the optical sensors a wipe too.

Cleaning the optical sensors. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

7. Clean any air vents.

These are important in keeping the vacuum cleaner running well.

Brushing out any air vents. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

8. Clean the inside of the robovac with a cloth.

Getting into the belly of the robovac! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

9. Take the dust collector and filter outdoors to clean, if you can.

These are pretty dirty and it's best to do this outside! Brush out the filter carefully. With care, it's possible to keep reusing the filter for a year or so (your manual will tell you what the recommended life of the filter is).

Now time to tackle the dust collector and filter. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

10. Come back inside and clean the box.

With a touch of isopropyl alcohol on your cloth, wipe it down.

Looking good! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

11. Give the outside of the robovac a wipe.

Wiping down the outside! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

12. Don't forget to give the charging base a wipe-down!

Pay attention to the charging contacts and the lens for the sensor that allows the robovac to find the charging base.

Giving the charging base a wipe down. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

13. Finally, remember to put the cleaning tools away!

Put the tools away so you can find them the next time you need them! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

All done!