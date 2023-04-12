6 things you can do to give your devices a spring cleaning

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Spring is officially here. Spring cleaning doesn't have to be limited to old clothes, shoes, and thingamabobs lying around your house. As you throw out your old belongings to welcome a new season, it's time to clean out your gadgets and get rid of old tech accessories.
With a new season typically comes new tech product releases, and you might be tempted to move on from your old devices and acquire some new ones. But before you decide to buy new ones, consider cleaning and revamping your current devices.
Also: 5 ways to keep your smartphone working like new, for longer
With the help of Catherine Hiley, a mobile expert at Uswitch, ZDNET is helping you welcome the spring season and transform your personal tech devices.
According to Hiley, the most surefire way to declutter your devices is to remove apps you don't use anymore. Apps can take up a wide range of space in your device's internal storage. Some apps, like online games, can take up to 1GB of storage space.
Also: The best external hard drives you can buy
If there's an app you can do without, consider deleting it to free up some space. You can always go back and re-download the app if needed.
Cached data lives in your device after you open an app or visit a website for the first time. The collected data helps your device gather information about an app or website so it doesn't take as long to load.
"Cached data is information that is stored on your mobile after visiting a website. Developers use cached data to improve your online experience, and the files in your cache are usually small," Hiley says. "But over time, they can impact your device's speed."
According to Hiley, a stockpile of cached data can slow your device's performance. So, every now and then, consider clearing your device's cached data. However, when you open websites and apps after clearing the cache, they'll just be reloaded onto your device. So this solution isn't incredibly useful if you're really low on storage.
Luckily, ZDNET can guide you through how to clear the cache on your iPhone and Android phone or tablet.
There is a multitude of reasons why your device could be running low on storage. Hiley recommends you peruse your device's settings and see what's taking up the most storage. Some device default settings can drain your battery or hog your internal storage.
Also: Is your iPhone charging slower? Turn off this default power setting now
Hiley says by checking your device settings, you can see how much storage you have left and what's taking up the most storage.
According to Hiley, the most common culprit of hogging storage space is having a plethora of photos and videos on your device. It can be difficult to delete all those cute photos of your dog, but if you're strapped for storage, it could be best to delete the ones you can go without.
"But, with sentimental value often attached to our snapshot memories, it can be difficult to clear them from our camera rolls," she says. "Start by removing old screenshots, duplicated videos, and blurry photos."
But if you just can't let go of some photos but still don't have enough space, consider buying more storage for your Apple and Android devices.
Your devices can pick up lots of bacteria, particularly the device's screen and the back of the device, which are high touchpoints.
"Wipe down your mobile with a dry microfiber cloth or a disinfectant technology wipe, and use a circular motion to prevent scratching," she says.
Also: The best wireless chargers for iPhone and Android phones
Scratches and smudges on your screen protector can make your device look dingy. It could be time to buy a new screen protector to help your screen look brand new. While you're at it, you can buy a new case for your device to give it a fresh look.
Hiley says software updates won't necessarily declutter your device, but keeping up with updates can help your device run smoother.
There are two types of software updates to be aware of: version and security updates." she says. "Version updates are designed to tackle bugs and performance issues, such as poor battery performance. Meanwhile, security updates are necessary to solve security breaches, such as password leaks."
Also: It's time to update all of your Apple devices again. Here's why
Security updates are incredibly important to maintain on your device. If you're behind on security updates, your personal information, like addresses, payment information, and passwords, can be vulnerable to hackers.