I've found the perfect bedside wireless smartphone charging pad

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I've resisted making the switch to wireless charging for the iPhone for several years.
Partly, this has been because wireless chargers get overly hot, partly because they're unreliable, and partly because they're badly designed for bedside use. I've been using a Quad Lock Mag case and in-car wireless charger, and have been really happy with this setup.
Buoyed by the quality of this hardware, I took a look at Quad Lock's Wireless Charging Pad.
I've finally found a system that works, and it works well.
Also: The best October Prime Day tech deals under $20 on Amazon
There are three things that I look for in a wireless charging pad.
First, it needs to run cool. I really don't want to have a heating pad next to my head at night, not only because of the (low) risk of fire, but also because having your smartphone on a hot pad for several hours a night is not good for the life of the battery.
I've had no such problems with Quad Lock's Wireless Charging Pad. The charging pad runs cool, thanks to the aluminum construction and smart charging features. The cooling is passive, so there's no fan noise to have to deal with.
Review: iPhone 14 Plus: The cheapest iPhone with all-day battery life
Next, I want reliability.
I need the pad to be easy to use. The last thing I want to be doing is fumbling with the charger to get things aligned and charging.
Thanks to Quad Lock's use of magnets in the wireless charging pad, I can literally drop my iPhone on the pad, and it will self-align to the optimal position and start charging.
This works, and it works really well.
And thanks to the reusable nano suction pad on the base of the charging pad, you can pick the smartphone up from the charger without the charger lifting with it.
This is a clever design.
To make use of the magnetic alignment, you'll either need an iPhone with MagSafe wireless charging, or to have your smartphone encased in one of Quad Lock's Mag cases.
In my case (pardon the pun!), my iPhone spends its time in a Quad Lock Mag case. The case works perfectly and doesn't cause the charging pad to overheat.
Finally, I hate glowing lights on a charging pad, especially one that lives next to my bed. I understand that they were once useful because aligning the smartphone with the charger was a pain, but MagSafe makes this a snap, making the lights unnecessary.
Also: Best MagSafe accessories: Chargers, car mounts, and more
There is a small LED light on the front of the Quad Lock's Wireless Charging Pad, but thanks to a light sensor on the back of the charging pad, the charger's light goes off after a few seconds if the ambient lighting is low.
This is a great idea.
Three things to bear in mind if you buy the Quad Lock's Wireless Charging Pad.
First, you get the charging pad and a USB-C-to-USB-A cable, and that's it. There's no charger. For most of us, that's not a problem, but it could be.
Read on!
The second problem is that the USB-C port on the charging pad is small.
This is not a problem if you are going to use the supplied USB-C-to-USB-A cable, but if you don't have a USB-A charger and plan to use a USB-C charger, then finding a USB-C-to-USB-C cable that will fit the pad could be difficult.
I have lots of cables, and I was surprised how many wouldn't fit the port.
Also: Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how
Finally, if you're not using an iPhone that uses MagSafe, then you'll need to invest in a Quad Lock Mag case. I like these cases, but they might not be to everyone's taste.
These are some things to consider.
These concerns aside, the Quad Lock Wireless Charging Pad is a well-made, well-engineered pad. Quad Lock has put a lot of thought into the design of this, and it shows, resulting in one of the very best wireless charging pads out there. It's not cheap, but I've experienced so much disappointment with cheaper pads that I don't think they are worth the headache. The Quad Lock Wireless Charging Pad is a winner.