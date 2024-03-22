'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO has $1,200 slashed off the price in the Amazon Spring Sale
What's the deal?
The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing, and there are some blinding deals out there.
One of the best I've seen yet is $1,200 slashed off the price of the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO. Now you can pick up a power station capable of 3000W of output, perfect for RVs, travel trailers, or home emergencies, but you also get two 200W solar panels to keep the unit topped up.
Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended
Compared to many power stations, this is quite a streamlined unit. On the front is a compact display, a few buttons, and a handful of outlets. To help with moving the power station, there are comfortable handles on the side, a retractable suitcase-style handle, and wheels.
Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO tech specs
- Capacity: 3024Wh
- AC Output: 1 x 120V, 60Hz, 25A Max, 3000W; 4 x 120V, 60Hz,20A Max, 2400W
- AC Total Output: 3000W rated, 6000W surge peak
- USB-A Output: Quick Charge 3.0, 18W Max 5-6V⎓3A, 6-9V⎓2A, 9-12V⎓1.5A
- USB-C Output: 100W Max 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓5A
- Car Output: 12V⎓10A
- AC Input: 120V, 60Hz, 15A Max
- Battery: Lithium
- Weight: 99.2 Ibs
- Dimension: 18.6x 14.1 x 14.7 inches
- Solar Panels: 2 x 200W
- Operating Usage Temperature: -4 ~ 104 °F
Yes, wheels. The retractable handle and wheels take some of the sweat out of moving the power station, especially if using additional expansion batteries (also discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale).
Jackery is one of the premium power station manufacturers, and I've tested over a dozen different versions, and while I've not yet had a chance to go hands-on with the Solar Generator 3000 PRO, I'm confident that this will be one of the best units you'll be able to buy for the money, especially given that the company backs up their products with a 5-year warranty.
When will this deal expire?
Amazon's 2024 Spring Sale runs from March 20-25 on the retail giant's website.
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.