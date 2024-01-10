'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Jackery's CES 2024 concept products are pretty sci-fi - and super cool
Jackery, maker of innovative portable power, off-grid, and green energy solutions, showed off some cool stuff at CES 2024 that could make harvesting solar power when off-grid a lot quicker, easier, and more efficient.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
First up, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot, an automatic sunflower-shaped solar tracker featuring 600W retractable Solar Wings that allow for 25% max solar conversion efficiency.
Special Feature
These solar panels are built onto a tough, high-strength, impact-resistant, waterproof, and dustproof aluminum alloy chassis designed to survive and thrive in harsh environments. This mini truck is equipped with large obstacle-avoiding wheels, sun-seeking tech, and a wide array of sensors to keep the bot out of trouble.
The idea is that this smart bot can intelligently move towards areas with strong light for photovoltaic solar power generation or even charging stations.
It's a smart energy harvester. That's pretty sci-fi, and could find work on any site that has to operate off-grid.
Next up, we have a Jackery Solar Generator for rooftop tents, a complete solution for those who take a vehicle with them off-grid. Built into the rooftop tent is a foldable array of solar panels capable of generating a maximum power output of 1000W, and these feed a 1264Wh power station.
This set up offers up to 6 kWh of substantial power per day and ensures an uninterrupted power supply for two weeks.
It's perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors, but want creature comforts such as their coffee maker, electric blanket, projector, mobile phone, laptop, and other things that need plugging into an outlet.
Also: The best portable power stations you can buy
Other tech showcased by Jackery include its Solar Generator Home Kit consisting of an E2000Plus, an add-on expansion battery, two 200W solar panels and an auto transfer switch. This has been designed to act as an essential emergency backup power solution for family homes and off-grid cabins, with the auto transfer switch capable of auto-switching from mains to backup power in under 20 milliseconds for complete uninterrupted power supply during blackouts.
Jackery also showed off a Solar Generator 1000 Plus power station with a shell made of recycled plastic waste, further reducing the impact the products have on the environment.