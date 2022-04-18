In recent years, it seems like higher-end brands like Dyson and Roomba have dominated the vacuum market. But believe it or not, it is possible to find a decent vacuum at an affordable price. In fact, there are quite a few reliable vacuums on the market for less than $100 -- including all of the ones in this guide.

Whether you're looking for a stick vacuum, a handheld model, or an upright vacuum, there are plenty of budget-friendly options to consider. Below, you'll find a roundup of the best cheap vacuums from leading brands like Bissell, Dirt Devil, and Black and Decker.

Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Compact Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Compact yet powerful Amazon The Eureka AirSpeed Ultra-Lightweight Vacuum is a truly impressive vacuum for the money. Even though it's designed with the power and suction of an upright vacuum, it's compact and lightweight enough to compete with stick vacuums as well. One of the highlights of the Eureka AirSpeed Ultra-Lightweight Vacuum is its detachable handle. When you separate the handle from the vacuum's body, you can extend the vacuum's reach to clean ceilings, ducts, and bookshelves. And with additional built-in tools (crevice tool and dusting brush), you can tackle even more cleaning tasks. This Eureka vacuum would be an excellent option for budget-conscious shoppers, including anyone in college or in a small apartment. It would also be a good vacuum for dog or cat owners who clean up pet hair often. Pros Extra-large dust cup

Includes a washable filter Cons Heavier than other cheap vacuums

Handle can't be adjusted for different heights

NEQUARE Stick Vacuum Cleaner (20Kpa) Best cheap stick vacuum Amazon Like several other vacuum cleaners on this list, this NEQUARE product is a classic stick vacuum -- just with a more modern and stylish design. It's lightweight and self-standing, so you can store it upright without having to lean it against a wall or drill holes to hang it up. At the top of the stick vacuum, there's a comfortable handle that lets you maneuver with one hand. There's also a powerful 600W motor and a dual filtration system, which combine to provide strong suction and constant airflow. At the bottom, there's a flexible motorized head that rotates up to 180° to reach tight corners. It can also be converted into a hand vacuum. The NEQUARE Stick Vacuum Cleaner is more expensive than our other cheap vacuum picks -- but it's well worth the extra money. It's durable and powerful, with the flexibility to work on all kinds of surfaces. Pros Sophisticated design with a high-powered motor and advanced filtration

Bigger dust cup Cons More expensive than our other picks

Some reviewers reported that the vacuum gets clogged quickly

Eureka Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner Best cheap 3-in-1 vacuum Amazon The Eureka Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a solid choice if you're looking for a compact vacuum for basic cleaning. It weighs less than three pounds and has swivel steering, which makes it easy to vacuum around corners or furniture. One of the greatest features of the Eureka Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner is its three-in-one functionality. You can use it in the upright position, which is ideal for carpeted rooms or hardwood floors. Or, you can remove the stick and use it as a handheld vacuum to fit into smaller spaces, like car seats or stairs. Right now, you can find this Eureka vacuum on Amazon for less than $40. It delivers good value for the money thanks to its versatility, but it's worth mentioning that it needs to be plugged in to be used (even as a handheld vacuum). Pros It can be used as a handheld or stick vacuum

Includes attachments for different types of cleaning Cons Relatively small dust cup

Must be plugged in during use

Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum Best value Amazon If you're looking for a cheap, easy-to-use vacuum, check out the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum. With its simple design and affordable price tag, it's not hard to see why this Bissell product is one of the best-selling vacuums on Amazon. The Bissell Featherweight easily converts from a stick vacuum into two other positions like the Eureka vacuum. You can use the crevice tool as a hand vacuum for furniture, corners, and car floors by attaching the crevice tool. Or, you can attach the floor nozzle to the hand vacuum and use it as a stair vacuum. The Bissell Featherweight has more than 64,000 customer reviews. The basic model is blue, but it's also available in black, purple, and green if you prefer a bit more color. Pros Extremely lightweight

Excellent price point (less than $35) Cons: Not as powerful as some of the other products on our list

Not cordless

Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Best filtration Amazon If you're looking for a classic upright-style vacuum, add the Dirt Devil Endura Reach to your list. It's the starter model in the company's budget-friendly Endura line and does a fantastic job on carpet, hardwood floors, tile, and other surfaces. This vacuum is built with Dirt Devil's patented Endura Filtration System, which promises powerful performance and minimal suction loss. The Dirt Devil Endura Reach also comes with a 1.5-liter dirt cup, which is much more than you'll get with a stick vacuum. When you need to clean high or hard-to-reach spots, you can pull out the Quick Release Wand, which gives you up to 10 feet of overhead reach. Pros Designed to reduce suction loss

More vertical reach than stick vacuums Cons It may be too bulky for some people

More moving parts than a stick vacuum

Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum Best cheap portable vacuum Amazon In contrast to the other cheap vacuums we've highlighted, the Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean is best-suited for small cleaning jobs. Its handheld, cordless design makes it perfect for vacuuming your car or cleaning up bits of dirt and debris around the house. Thanks to the crevice and brush tools and the rotating nozzle, the Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean can be used in tight spaces and across different surfaces. It comes with a transparent dirt cup, so you can quickly see how full it is and know when it's time to empty it. It's worth considering if you want a cheap vacuum for your car or kitchen, but it won't be the best option for whole-house cleaning. Pros Cordless design

It comes with bonus attachments for various cleaning jobs Cons Some reviewers complained about the battery life

Not the best option for cleaning large areas

How did we choose these vacuums? There are plenty of budget-friendly vacuum cleaners on the market, but many of them are disappointing. To find the best cheap vacuums for this list, we evaluated several criteria, including: Price. Of course, price is the most important factor when shopping for a cheap vacuum. We made sure that all of the products on this list cost less than $100. Several of them are even under $50.

Which is the right one for you? With so many options to consider, it may be hard to determine which cheap vacuum is best for you. Here are some helpful hints to guide your decision-making process. If you're looking for the cheapest possible option, consider the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum. It's a highly-rated vacuum that you can use for all types of indoor cleaning – and it costs less than $35. If you want a versatile vacuum that can be used in multiple ways, check out the Eureka Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner or the Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner. Each of these vacuums can be re-configured to clean specific areas (like stairs or high shelves), giving you the most value for your money. If you need a cheap portable vacuum, look into the Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum. Its compact size and cordless design are great for vacuuming your car or other small spaces.

What is the best cheap vacuum The best cheap vacuum is the Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Compact Bagless Upright. It had great power and suction at an affordable price, and even does the best with pet hair!

What's the cheapest type of vacuum? Generally speaking, stick vacuums are the cheapest type of vacuum on the market (and on this list). However, you can find other types of vacuums (such as handheld, upright, and canister models) at reasonable prices as well.

Should I buy a cheap vacuum? You may get more long-term value out of a more expensive vacuum, but if you're on a strict budget, there's nothing wrong with purchasing a cheap vacuum -- just make sure to do your research beforehand, so you don't waste your money on a bad product. If you need some guidance, check out the products above. Each one was carefully chosen to help budget-conscious shoppers find the best vacuum for their needs.

Are stick or upright vacuums better? It depends on how you plan on using your vacuum. All of the stick vacuums featured in our list are designed to convert into handheld vacuums, which are ideal for cleaning stairs and small spaces near the floor. On the other hand, the upright vacuums that we chose have longer handles so you can reach higher areas (like bookshelves). In general, upright vacuums also have larger dust cups and more powerful motors.