Let's face it; no one likes to do the dishes. Unfortunately, it is something that has to be done in life, so it definitely helps to have the best dishwasher on your side. However, there is no shortage of models available on the market, so it can be quite the overwhelming task to try to decipher between them all.
To help take the sting out of shopping for a new dishwasher, we have scoured the market to find the best picks based on performance, features, and price. These are the best dishwashers worthy of your kitchen.
Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 23.75" x 23.56" x 33.88" | Decibel rating: 44 dBA | Capacity: 16 place settings | Cycles: 5
Bosch is a leader in dishwashers, so it makes sense that its 300 Series SHEM63W55N is our top pick for the best dishwasher. There is plenty of room given its third rack, accommodating up to 16 place settings - the most of any on our list. Its RackMatic technology helps ensure that you can rearrange the interior to match your needs. It is clean and sleek in stainless steel with a matching stainless steel tub.
Even better, it is quiet at 44dBA despite its five cycles, which include Speed 60 and Extra Dry. You will also enjoy a five-level wash option operated by front-facing controls, plus the 24/7 Aquastop system that provides extra leak prevention, so you don't mess your kitchen while trying to clean your dishes.
Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 33 ⅝" x 23 ⅞" x 24 ½" | Decibel rating: 50 dBA | Capacity: 14 place settings | Cycles: 4
Maytag is another big name in household appliances, and it is no different with dishwashers. The Maytag MDB7959SKZ features a taller upper rack to accommodate those bigger pots and pans. It also offers Maytag's exclusive Dual Power filtration with microfiltration and a four-blade chopping system to get rid of any lingering food before the PowerBlast Cycle takes effect with its hot water and high-pressure jets.
There is a Heated Dry option with a Leak Detect system for extra peace of mind. The entire dishwasher is powered by a touchscreen, making it easy to operate. There is also no need to worry about a spotty dishwasher. The stainless steel exterior is resistant to fingerprints and is matched by its full stainless steel tub. A limited 10-year warranty comes included on parts.
Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 23.75" x 33.625" x 24.625" | Decibel rating: 44 dBA | Capacity: 15 place settings | Cycles: 10
LG LDP6810SS raises the bar with its smart technology. Download the ThinQ app to check the status of your dishwasher at any time. Beyond its smart capabilities, a QuadWash system has its signature Multi-Motion rotating arms to properly clean.
It also offers its LG TrueSteam technology that uses steam to clean, improving its cleaning power by what LG promises is 60% with four stream jets affixed to the door. There is a third rack for greater room, plus a signature Glide Rail to make unloading a simple matter.
Available in your choice of silver or black, the unit is composed of PrintProof Stainless Steel to keep messy fingerprints away.
Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 24" x 33.88" x 35" | Decibel rating: 39 dBA | Capacity: 15 place settings | Cycles: 7
The Samsung 24-inch Top Control DW80R9950US also boasts its own signature technology with its Linear Wash technology. This uses Aqua Blast Jets that work with a sliding spray bar and a Zone Booster to clean those tougher-to-wash dishes effectively.
It has an AutoRelease Door to open and circulate air automatically, and you receive three racks instead of two. Smart technology is also incorporated here, with the ability to control your dishwasher from afar when you open a Samsung account. When you are away from home, the Digital Water Leakage Sensor will help pinpoint leaks and shut the unit off immediately.
The best part, however, is how quiet this unit runs. At 39 decibels, it is far quieter than many other dishwashers, including the others on this list.
Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 34 ½" x 23 ⅞" x 24 ½" | Decibel rating: 55 dBA | Capacity: 14 | Cycles: 4
The Whirlpool WDF520PADM Dishwasher has its own built-in AccuSense soil sensor that can determine just how dirty your dishes are, so it knows just how powerfully it needs to clean. There is also a triple filtration system and built-in sanitizer with two options for either a heated or energy saver mode. The capacity is great, accommodating 14 place settings with a flexible AnyWare Plus silverware basket that can fit into the door.
The front panel controls simplify operation, and there is a reasonable noise level at 55 dBA, although certainly not the lowest on our list. With an ENERGY STAR certification, you can save money on your monthly utility bill.
The Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N is our pick for the best dishwasher because it provides excellent features with the largest capacity of all the best dishwashers. It is reasonably priced, too.
For comparison purposes, here is a snapshot of the best dishwashers.
Dishwasher
Cost
Cycles
Sound (decibels)
Capacity (place settings)
Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N
$949.00
5
44 dBA
16
Maytag MDB7959SKZ
$749.00
4
50 dBA
14
LG LDP6810SS
$948.00
10
44 dBA
15
Samsung 24-inch Top Control DW80R9950US
$1,079.00
7
39 dBA
15
Whirlpool WDF520PADM
$566.99
4
55 dBA
14
To help you find the best dishwasher for you, consider these recommendations.
Choose this dishwasher...
If you want...
Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N
The best overall option.
Maytag MDB7959SKZ
To skip the rinsing and go straight to loading.
LG LDP6810SS
To bring smart technology to your kitchen.
Samsung 24-inch Top Control DW80R9950US
A quiet dishwasher.
Whirlpool WDF520PADM
An affordable option that won't break the bank.
There are several factors we consider when choosing the best dishwasher for your home:
There are a few major factors that can help steer you in the right direction of finding the best dishwashers for you. Noise is always important because a loud dishwasher can easily interrupt those family dinners or bedtime.
Capacity is also important so that you are not stuck running load after load. Price is a determining factor for most people when it comes to searching for today's best dishwasher, so look for affordably priced models or those on sale.
A dishwasher ranges in price from less than $575 to more than $1,500, depending on the model you choose. However, sales are frequent at retailers like Best Buy, Lowes, and Home Depot, so you can save a few precious dollars.
While studying the best dishwashers, we came across many different options that are all attractive in their own right. These are some of the models that almost made our list of the best dishwashers.