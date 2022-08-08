/>
The 5 best dishwashers: Make dishes less of a chore

What is the best dishwasher? The Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N gets our vote for the top pick. We researched features like pricing, reviews, capacity, sound level, and more.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Let's face it; no one likes to do the dishes. Unfortunately, it is something that has to be done in life, so it definitely helps to have the best dishwasher on your side. However, there is no shortage of models available on the market, so it can be quite the overwhelming task to try to decipher between them all. 

To help take the sting out of shopping for a new dishwasher, we have scoured the market to find the best picks based on performance, features, and price. These are the best dishwashers worthy of your kitchen.

Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N

Best dishwasher overall
Person loading a dishwasher full of pots and pans
Bosch

Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: ‎23.75" x 23.56" x 33.88" | Decibel rating: 44 dBA | Capacity: 16 place settings | Cycles: 5

Bosch is a leader in dishwashers, so it makes sense that its 300 Series SHEM63W55N is our top pick for the best dishwasher. There is plenty of room given its third rack, accommodating up to 16 place settings - the most of any on our list. Its RackMatic technology helps ensure that you can rearrange the interior to match your needs. It is clean and sleek in stainless steel with a matching stainless steel tub. 

Even better, it is quiet at 44dBA despite its five cycles, which include Speed 60 and Extra Dry. You will also enjoy a five-level wash option operated by front-facing controls, plus the 24/7 Aquastop system that provides extra leak prevention, so you don't mess your kitchen while trying to clean your dishes. 

Pros: 

  • Large capacity
  • Quiet operation
  • PrecisionWash technology

Cons: 

  • Not app-controlled
  • Limited cycles
View now at AmazonView now at Home DepotView now at Best Buy

Maytag MDB7959SKZ

Best value dishwasher
Person opening the top part of a dishwasher full of dishes
Bestbuy

Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 33 ⅝" x 23 ⅞" x 24 ½" | Decibel rating: 50 dBA | Capacity: 14 place settings | Cycles: 4

Maytag is another big name in household appliances, and it is no different with dishwashers. The Maytag MDB7959SKZ features a taller upper rack to accommodate those bigger pots and pans. It also offers Maytag's exclusive Dual Power filtration with microfiltration and a four-blade chopping system to get rid of any lingering food before the PowerBlast Cycle takes effect with its hot water and high-pressure jets. 

There is a Heated Dry option with a Leak Detect system for extra peace of mind. The entire dishwasher is powered by a touchscreen, making it easy to operate. There is also no need to worry about a spotty dishwasher. The stainless steel exterior is resistant to fingerprints and is matched by its full stainless steel tub. A limited 10-year warranty comes included on parts.

Pros:

  • Energy-efficient design
  • Fingerprint-resistant
  • Stainless steel tub

Cons:

  • Only two racks
  • On the louder side
View now at Best BuyView now at AppliancesConnection

LG LDP6810SS

Best smart dishwasher
Person pulling out the top shelf of a dishwasher full of clean dishes
LG

Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 23.75" x 33.625" x 24.625" | Decibel rating: 44 dBA | Capacity: 15 place settings | Cycles: 10

LG LDP6810SS raises the bar with its smart technology. Download the ThinQ app to check the status of your dishwasher at any time. Beyond its smart capabilities, a QuadWash system has its signature Multi-Motion rotating arms to properly clean. 

It also offers its LG TrueSteam technology that uses steam to clean, improving its cleaning power by what LG promises is 60% with four stream jets affixed to the door. There is a third rack for greater room, plus a signature Glide Rail to make unloading a simple matter.

 Available in your choice of silver or black, the unit is composed of PrintProof Stainless Steel to keep messy fingerprints away. 

Pros: 

  • Smart technology 
  • Simple operation
  • Steam feature 

Cons:

  • Mediocre with most cycles
  • Not ADA-compliant
View now at Best BuyView now at AppliancesConnection

Samsung 24-inch Top Control DW80R9950US

Best quiet dishwasher
A brownish stainless steel dishwasher in a white kitchen
Home Depot

Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 24" x 33.88" x 35" | Decibel rating: 39 dBA | Capacity: 15 place settings | Cycles: 7

The Samsung 24-inch Top Control DW80R9950US also boasts its own signature technology with its Linear Wash technology. This uses Aqua Blast Jets that work with a sliding spray bar and a Zone Booster to clean those tougher-to-wash dishes effectively. 

It has an AutoRelease Door to open and circulate air automatically, and you receive three racks instead of two. Smart technology is also incorporated here, with the ability to control your dishwasher from afar when you open a Samsung account. When you are away from home, the Digital Water Leakage Sensor will help pinpoint leaks and shut the unit off immediately.  

The best part, however, is how quiet this unit runs. At 39 decibels, it is far quieter than many other dishwashers, including the others on this list. 

Pros:

  • Super-quiet operation
  • Wi-Fi-capable
  • Third rack

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Limited warranty
View now at SamsungView now at Best BuyView now at AppliancesConnection

Whirlpool WDF520PADM

Best budget dishwasher
A close up of a black dishwasher in between blueish green cabinets
Whirlpool

Specs: Type: Built-in | Dimensions: 34 ½" x 23 ⅞" x 24 ½"  | Decibel rating: 55 dBA | Capacity: 14 | Cycles: 4

The Whirlpool WDF520PADM Dishwasher has its own built-in AccuSense soil sensor that can determine just how dirty your dishes are, so it knows just how powerfully it needs to clean. There is also a triple filtration system and built-in sanitizer with two options for either a heated or energy saver mode. The capacity is great, accommodating 14 place settings with a flexible AnyWare Plus silverware basket that can fit into the door. 

The front panel controls simplify operation, and there is a reasonable noise level at 55 dBA, although certainly not the lowest on our list. With an ENERGY STAR certification, you can save money on your monthly utility bill. 

Pros: 

  • AccuSense soil sensor
  • Built-in sanitizer
  • ENERGY STAR-certified

Cons:

  • No third rack
  • Not the quietest
View now at Best Buy

What is the best dishwasher?

The Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N is our pick for the best dishwasher because it provides excellent features with the largest capacity of all the best dishwashers. It is reasonably priced, too. 

For comparison purposes, here is a snapshot of the best dishwashers.

Dishwasher

Cost

Cycles

Sound (decibels)

Capacity (place settings)

Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N

$949.00

5

44 dBA

16 

Maytag MDB7959SKZ

$749.00

4

50 dBA

14

LG LDP6810SS

$948.00

10

44 dBA

15

Samsung 24-inch Top Control DW80R9950US

$1,079.00

7

39 dBA

15

Whirlpool WDF520PADM

$566.99

4

55 dBA

14

Which is the right dishwasher for you?

To help you find the best dishwasher for you, consider these recommendations.  

Choose this dishwasher...

If you want...

Bosch 300 Series SHEM63W55N

The best overall option.

Maytag MDB7959SKZ

To skip the rinsing and go straight to loading.

LG LDP6810SS

To bring smart technology to your kitchen.

Samsung 24-inch Top Control DW80R9950US

A quiet dishwasher.

Whirlpool WDF520PADM

An affordable option that won't break the bank.

How did we choose these dishwashers?

There are several factors we consider when choosing the best dishwasher for your home:

  • Features: Most dishwashers boast their own technology, whether it is a special kind of rinse or an extra powerful drying mechanism. These additions can greatly affect performance, so it is important to give them consideration.
  • Type: There are standalone dishwashers, but the best dishwashers are built-in models that are able to accommodate much more space for your dishes, including those pesky pots and pans. 
  • Tub: The type of tub also matters, with the interior of most dishwashers made of either plastic or stainless steel. Stainless steel is used in all of our picks for the best dishwashers because it is far more durable and reliable than plastic tubs. 
  • Finish: Many dishwashers are equipped with a special coating to keep fingerprints from marring the polished surface. 
  • Price: Cost is always a factor, so we look at a range of models in different price brackets to offer an affordable option for everyone. 

What should I look for in a dishwasher?

There are a few major factors that can help steer you in the right direction of finding the best dishwashers for you. Noise is always important because a loud dishwasher can easily interrupt those family dinners or bedtime. 

Capacity is also important so that you are not stuck running load after load. Price is a determining factor for most people when it comes to searching for today's best dishwasher, so look for affordably priced models or those on sale. 

How much does a dishwasher cost?

A dishwasher ranges in price from less than $575 to more than $1,500, depending on the model you choose. However, sales are frequent at retailers like Best Buy, Lowes, and Home Depot, so you can save a few precious dollars.  

Are there alternative dishwashers worth considering?

While studying the best dishwashers, we came across many different options that are all attractive in their own right. These are some of the models that almost made our list of the best dishwashers. 

Black + Decker BCD6W Countertop Dishwasher

 $320 at Amazon

Kitchenaid KDFE204KPS

 $1,034.99 at Best Buy

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

