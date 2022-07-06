/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Kitchen & Household

The 5 best griddle grills: Is a Blackstone really worth all the hype?

What is the best griddle grill? The Blackstone 36-inch cooking station is ZDNet's top choice. With all the accessories and tools this gas griddle has, it's hard to look past this fantastic grill. We researched and compared pricing as well as features like BTUs and cooking area space to determine our No. 1 pick as well as some other honorable mentions.
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

When we think about cookouts, we think about burgers and hot dogs on the grill. Well, thats not exactly what it is today. With griddle grills becoming a common cookout staple, the meals available tor cooking outdoors increased drastically. 

From pancakes to hibachi, these griddle grills can truly cook it all. 

Here's our top-five griddle grills as the temperature gets hotter this summer.

Blackstone 36" Cooking Station 4 Burner Propane Fueled Restaurant Grade

Best griddle grill overall
1296x729-13
Walmart

Features:

  • Cooktop size: 720 sq. inches
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 66.52 x 27.6 x 35.43 inches
  • Burners: 4
  • Finish type: Powder Coated

Finding an outdoor cooking space that has all the necessary items is tough. With this Blackstone 36" cooking station, the cutting board, paper towel holder and trashcan are all built-in to the griddle. Additionally, a shelf located under the cooking area and to the left of the cooking area gives the weekend chefs all the room they need.

Blackstone has been known to make some of the best griddle grills on the market, and this product further solidifies that statement. The griddle's stainless steel construction makes it durable and able to withstand heat. Additionally, the plastic, heat-resistant handle allows you to hold on to the handle with your bare hands even when the griddle is on.

Amazon offers the lowest price for this griddle at $409, but Walmart has it listed for $599.

Pros:

  • Lots of cooking space
  • Easily portable with removable cooking surface and folding legs
  • Built-in trashcan, paper towel holder and cutting board

Cons:

  • Not the best griddle for amateur chefs
  • Need a large, open space to put it in
View now at Tractor SupplyView now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Cuisinart CGG-0036, 36" Four Burner griddle grill

Best griddle grill for the value
1296x729-14
Amazon

Features:

  • Cooktop size: 760 sq. inches
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 64.6 x 24.1 x 32.3 inches
  • Burners: 4
  • Finish type: Cold-Rolled Steel

It's hard to find a griddle that can compete with a Blackstone, but this Cuisinart griddle is the closest I've seen. While this doesn't have the features of the Blackstone 36" griddle, this product has a very large cooking surface. This unit has two shelves on both sides of the cooking surface, which push underneath the surface when transporting it from home to the campsite. 

The original price of this griddle is $350, but it is currently listed for $275 -- over $70 off. Additionally, this is the cheapest this product has ever been as well as the cheapest listing on the market.

Pros:

  • The largest cooking surface of these included in the list
  • Two grease cups on the front corners
  • Easily portable

Cons:

  • Very short
  • Isn't the sturdiest option
View now at AmazonView now at LowesView now at Walmart

PIT BOSS Two Burner Portable Flat Top Griddle -- Cover Included

Best portable griddle grill
1296x729-15
Amazon

Features:

  • Cooktop size: 289 sq. inches
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 20.47 x 17.32 x 10.83 inches
  • Burners: 2
  • Finish type: Powder coated

As someone who uses this griddle every time they camp, I can say this griddle has served up some top-tier campsite food. While its small size is a minor inconvenience, it allows me to pack it for every trip without taking up a lot of space. This griddle is extremely durable with a removable platform and grease catcher for easy cleaning.

Cooking on a level surface is critical when cooking with a griddle. This Pit Boss product has four adjustable feet, so you can make sure this unit is level no matter what you have it sitting on.

A recent price increase labels this product at $109 at both Amazon and Pit Boss. If you camp a lot or just want an easy to setup griddle for small meals, there isn't a better griddle to fit your needs.

Pros:

  • Small and easy to transport
  • Cheap
  • Easy to setup and cook

Cons:

  • Ideal for camping but not an everyday griddle
  • Need a platform to set it on
View now at WalmartView now at AmazonView now at Pit Boss

Royal Gourmet Portable 24-Inch 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle with Cover

Best budget griddle grill
1296x729-16
Amazon

Features:

  • Cooktop size: 316 sq. inches
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 16.3 x 16.3 x 7.9 inches
  • Burners: 3
  • Finish type: Stainless steel

This Royal Gourmet table-top griddle is easily portable and cooks the food thoroughly with three adjustable burners on its 24-inch surface. Whether you are on the back porch for a family cookout or tailgating at a football game, this griddle does it all. 

Both Amazon and Walmart have this product listed at $110 though Amazon offers a $50 discount if you get approved for their Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Pros:

  • 3 adjustable burners
  • Cover and 5-foot gas line included
  • Removable grease tray and cooking surface for easy cleaning

Cons:

  • Only connects to 20lb propane tanks
View now at Tractor SupplyView now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Royal Gourmet 4-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle Combo

Best griddle grill for beginners
1296x729-17
Amazon

Features:

  • Cooktop size: 584 sq. inches 
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 66.1 x 21.7 x 36.6 inches
  • Burners: 4
  • Finish type: Powder coated

With this unit serving as both a griddle and a grill, this serves as the perfect product for beginners. Learning to cook on the griddle is a challenge, and sometimes you want to take it one step at a time.

Each surface, the grill and the griddle, are 292 sq. inches, with four burners producing 48,000 BTUs. Although this unit is large, the foldable legs make it a bit smaller for bringing it along for camping trips -- you'll need a lot of extra space, though.

This product just saw a price increase but still remains a solid purchase for the product that you receive

Pros:

  • Serves as a grill and griddle
  • Shelves on both side of the cooking surface
  • Bar underneath to hold grill tools

Cons:

  • There's no top
  • Very big and hard to transport
View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

What is the best griddle grill?

So we've looked at all these griddles; here's a look at some of the key features each griddle has.

Griddle grill

Price

BTUs

Cooking Area

Blackstone 36" Cooking Station

$408.73

60,000

720 sq. inches

Cuisinart CGG-0036, 36" Four Burner griddle grill

$274.27

60,000

760 sq. inches

PIT BOSS PB336GS Two Burner Portable Flat Top Griddle

$109

18,000

289 sq. inches

Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable 24-Inch

$109.99

25,500

316 sq. inches

Royal Gourmet GD401C 4-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle Combo

$338.31

48,000

292 sq. inches

Which is the right griddle grill for you?

I know I'm a super picky eater, so when it comes to how I want my food cooked, I'm very particular. A lot of people are the same way. Choosing the griddle that is best for you ultimately comes down to personal preference. 

Heres a table that can hopefully make your decision a little easier.

Choose this griddle grill…

If you…

Blackstone 36" Cooking Station

Are serious about cooking on the griddle

Cuisinart CGG-0036, 36" Four Burner griddle grill

Are serious about using the griddle but don't want to break the bank

PIT BOSS PB336GS Two Burner Portable Flat Top Griddle

Travel or camp a lot and want a griddle that can come along

Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable 24-Inch

Looking for an affordable but reliable griddle

Royal Gourmet GD401C 4-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle Combo

Are a beginner and want a griddle with a built-in grill

How did we choose these griddle grills?

Choosing the best griddle is a hard task, but it's hard to top a Blackstone. When deciding which griddle was the best for each category, I looked at a lot of features, including the overall size of the cooking surface, the amount of BTUs, the price of the product and various other characteristics. 

The "=""> is the best overall because it leads the way in most of these categories I examined. With the features and specifications this griddle has, you can't get a better griddle.

As for the other ones listed, it came down to what I was looking for rather, it was cheapest, best for beginners, best value and most portable. The products selected for each of the categories were selected because, frankly, they were the best fit for that category after looking at the specs.

What can I cook on a griddle?

Griddle grills are a unique cooking product due to the fact you can almost cook anything. Pancakes, vegetables, bacon and meats are just a few of the many options you can cook on a griddle

Is a griddle better than a grill?

When it comes to comparing a griddle and a grill, it all comes down to your personal preference. Griddles cook better at a lower temperature. With a grill, they cook best at a high temperature. Due to the high temperatures of a grill, food is more likely to burn quickly because it doesn't soak in the juices and liquid as it would in a griddle.

Is a Blackstone griddle grill worth it?

If you're an avid chef at home and want a griddle grill that is sturdy and reliable, a Blackstone is perfect for you. While they are more expensive than most of the competitors, the quality of the product is worth the extra money and the features the grill offers are unmatched by other griddle grills.

Are there alternative griddle grills worth considering?

With so many griddle grills on the market, narrowing it down to the five best griddle grills is tough. Here are some honorable mentions that didn't make the cut but can assist when selecting which griddle is for you.

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle, 1666, Heavy Duty Flat Top Griddle

 $159.99 at Amazon

PIT BOSS Ultimate PB2BGD2 griddle grill

 $424 at Amazon

Royal Gourmet Regal GB2000 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill Griddle

 $189 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

This is the ultimate security key. Here's why you need one
Yubikey 5C NFC

This is the ultimate security key. Here's why you need one

Security
CERN is firing up its Large Hadron Collider at record energy levels, in search of dark matter
cern-photo-202011-145-2.jpg

CERN is firing up its Large Hadron Collider at record energy levels, in search of dark matter

Innovation
He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened
screen-shot-2022-06-30-at-10-14-36-am.png

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

Business