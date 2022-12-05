'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Forget your old way of cooking. The Instant Pot offers automated cooking and multiple cooking methods, so you no longer have to fuss over hot pans and overflowing pots -- the Instant Pot takes care of everything for you. Plus, it makes cooking for a crowd during the holiday season a breeze. Now you just need to find the best Instant Pot for you.
We can help. We compared the top Instant Pots to find the best device for your budget and needs. Whether it's a gift for a loved one or a new addition to your own kitchen, these are the best Instant Pots on the market right now.
Features: Size options: 6 quart, 8 quart | Number of presets: 9 | Cooking methods: Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer
With nine different settings, the Instant Pot Duo Plus wins our vote for the best Instant Pot overall. It has a stainless steel build complete with an easy-release steam switch and built-in progress bar, so you always know how much time is left.
Available in 6 and 8-quart sizes, it can function as a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, sterilizer, and more. You can pressure cook, slow roast, or go straight to sautéing. Either way, this Instant Pot is up to the challenge -- and at an affordable price, too.
Features: Sizes: 3 quart, 6 quart, 8 quart | Number of presets: 7 | Cooking methods: Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer
The Instant Pot Duo is a programmable Instant Pot that has seven functions, so it can function as a pressure cooker, rice maker, sauté pan, and more. It has a capacity of almost 6 liters and seven functions, making it the best Instant Pot for beginners. Plus, there are 13 customizable Smart Programs that you can use to automatically pressure cook a variety of dishes like ribs, rice, yogurt, and desserts. Basically, it makes cooking easy.
Features: Sizes: 6 quart, 8 quart | Number of presets: 11 | Cooking methods: Air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp has the most functions on our list: 11 total. The device can serve as a dehydrator, pressure cooker, yogurt maker, and more. Plus, EvenCrisp technology allows you to use the Instant Pot as an air fryer. It can hold 8 quarts in its stainless steel container, making it perfect for air frying sliced potatoes or even reheating leftovers.
Features: Size: 6 quart | Number of presets: 10 | Cooking methods: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer, canning pot, sous vide, and NutriBoost
The Instant Pot Pro Plus is the brand's most expensive option, offering 10 different functions. The device can serve the typical role as a pressure cooker or saute pan, but there are also exclusive functions like sous vide cooking. You can use your phone to control the unit and use Wi-Fi to connect to the Instant Brands Connect app. This model holds 6 quarts, so it's smaller than other Instant Pots, but for many, the extra functions are well worth it.
Features: Sizes:6 quarts, 8 quarts | Number of presets: 10 | Cooking methods: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer
If you're looking to feed a family, the Instant Pot Ultra offers ten different cooking methods for a large group, including sous vide, yogurt making, and even cake baking. There's an embedded microprocessor to check pressure and temperature, and it adjusts as needed while cooking your food. Plus, no more fighting over the dishes because this Instant Pot is dishwasher-safe. It's available in both 6 and 8-quart sizes.
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is the best Instant Pot overall based on its affordability and versatility. It covers all the basics and more, with many of the key cooking methods you'll likely use.
To see how it stacks up against the competition, this is an overview of the best Instant Pots.
Best Instant Pot
Cost
Number of functions
Functions
Instant Pot Duo Plus
$79.99
9
Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer
Instant Pot Duo
$79.00
7
Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer
Instant Pot Duo Crisp
$124.95
11
Air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer
Instant Pot Pro Plus
$149.95
10
Pressure cook, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer, canning pot, sous vide, and NutriBoost
Instant Pot Ultra
$101.95
10
Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer
If you're having trouble deciding which Instant Pot is right for you, consider our expert suggestions.
Choose this best Instant Pot...
If you want...
Instant Pot Duo Plus
A budget-friendly Instant Pot for beginner and advanced Chefs alike
Instant Pot Duo
A budget option for beginners
Instant Pot Duo Crisp
An air fryer capable of feeding larger families
Instant Pot Pro Plus
Smart features integrated into your Instant Pot
Instant Pot Ultra
An Instant Pot ready to feed a full household
In searching for the best Instant Pot, we consider several critical factors, including these.
There are five models that are available, including Instant Pot, Instant Pot Duo, Instant Pot Pro Plus, and Instant Pot Ultra. Each model comes in different sizes, so you can find the right size for your household.
Singles and couples are likely to do well with a 6-quart model, but if you have a big family or intend to cook large batches, you might fare better with the 8-quart size.
The cost of an Instant Pot varies, depending on the size and model you choose. Our picks for the best Instant Pot vary in cost from $79 to $150, respectively.
