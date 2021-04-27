I have looked at several Deebot robot vacuums over the last couple of years -- from the early model Deebot 711 to the Ozmo 920, Ozmo T8 AIVI, and even the Deebot T8. Now, the latest in its product range is the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+.

The Deebot N8 Pro+ from Ecovacs is a mid-range price robot vacuum at under $700, but what differentiates this model from the Deebot T8 and T8 AIVI is that the N8 Pro and Pro+ comes with its auto-empty station, which is included as standard.

The T8 and T8 AIVI also have an auto-empty station, but this is an optional extra which you can buy. Ecovacs said that it has offered the auto-empty station to its mid-price models so that customers can get extra for their dollars.

The Ecovacs app is simple to connect to the Deebot N8 Pro+ and add the robot. Once the robot has completed its first clean, the map is created which enables you to program the cleaning options.

The app supports multi-floor mapping and will save maps so you can clean both upstairs and downstairs. You can label rooms and specify no-go zones and virtual boundaries.

You can also set specific rooms, or define areas that need extra cleaning. Voice controls mean that once an area is set, you can use your voice assistant to instruct the robot to clean a specific room or area.

Like other Ecovacs models, you can also specify how much cleaning you want -- whether you want the robot to clean the area once or twice, how much vacuum power, and how much water flow is used when mopping.

The Deebot N8 Pro+ is well-built -- like all of the Ecovacs range. It cleans with 2600Pa suction power, but at 67dB, is quieter in use than other robots I have tried.

Its dustbin is smaller than some other robot vacuums, but as you can configure the robot to empty its onboard dustbin each time it returns to the docking station, the onboard dustbin is unlikely to fill up to capacity.

I feel that the onboard dustbin could be smaller, which could allow more space for the onboard mopping tank.

The mopping function on the N8 Pro+ is adequate -- but I think that the water tank is a little small at 240ml.

However, when the mop is fitted to the bottom of the N8 Pro+, the robot will avoid carpeted areas and rugs. Unlike the Roborock S7, which lifts its mop when encountering a rug, the N8 Pro+ will go around the rug, missing it completely.

This means that, if you want to vacuum the rug, you need to set the Deebot N8 Pro+ on a vacuum cycle before you use the mopping function.

The N8 Pro+ also comes with a packet of 10 microfibre cloths, which is a waste if you are trying to reduce your carbon footprint. However, the main mopping cloth can be cleaned after use, and so far I have not needed to use another cloth for mopping.

The box also has a spare bag for the auto empty station and the N8 Pro+ notifies you when this bag is full. Ecovacs claims that the bag will last for over a month, but I found I had to empty the bag more often than this when using the robot on the carpet.

Unfortunately, there is no way to empty this bag -- unless you fiddle around trying to get the dirt out of the entrance hole. A bag that could be reused would be a bonus for environmental reasons.

In use, the Deebot N8 Pro+ seems very thorough in its cleaning and takes a long time to complete its daily cleaning task. Its movement across the floor is slower than some other robots I have tried, which seem to move too fast to pick up any dirt.

In large spaces, the robot was still active after an hour of cleaning. I never managed to completely run the battery down so that the robot returned for a top-up clean, but when I ran the robot with low-battery level, it went back to its dock, charged itself, then went back to the spot where it was to complete the cleaning process.

The N8 Pro+ has obstacle avoidance technology called TrueDetect. The Deebot T8 AIVI uses a camera to learn its cleaning tasks and recognize objects in its onboard library. The N8 Pro + uses 3D lights to detect and avoid furniture, shows, and other objects that are in its way.

It creates a really good map, showing the objects in its path. Usefully, this also detects charging cables that have been left on the floor -- a great feature.

There is little not to like about the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+. The app is simple to connect to the robot, is easy to configure settings, schedule cleaning times, and customize power options.

The included auto-empty station means that you do not need to shell out more cash for optional extras, and battery life will clean the whole of my space three times before it needs a recharge.

The water tank is a little small to mop an entire space at maximum water flow, and the floors need to be fairly clean as the mopping system will not remove grime but is more suitable for daily mopping on clean floors.

However, the suction power is excellent, and its obstacle avoidance for smaller items like charging cables is superb.

All in all, for under $700, the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful robot vacuum that will avoid your carpet when in mopping mode and increase its vacuuming suction power when it detects carpet. It could be a nice addition to keep your home or office clean.