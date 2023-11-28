'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Gift your pup the smart Halo Collar 3 that's still $100 off
Our furry friends need gifts too, and while your dog would probably love another stuffed animal, get him or her something that will benefit you both this year.
The Halo dog collar is a wireless, GPS device built into a collar so that you always know where your pup is. Normally, the Halo Collar 3 is $699 but from now until Nov. 29, you can get it for $100 off at $599 by using the coupon code CYBERMONDAY* at checkout.
This high-tech collar has features like real-time GPS tracking, activity tracking, a 24-hour battery life, and an accompanying app. In the Halo app, you can create virtual fences that make the collar beep or vibrate if your dog crosses the boundaries.
The built-in activity tracker shows you daily activity charts, as well as how long your dog spent on walks, resting, and more. It's waterproof too, so rest assured if your pup likes getting into water, the collar will still work.
The collar comes in four different colors: black, white, yellow, and pink, as well as two size options depending on your dog's age and weight.
Keep tabs on your dog this holiday season with this the high-tech Halo Collar 3. The code only works up until Wednesday, Nov. 29, so make sure you snatch it before then.