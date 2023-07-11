My favorite KitchenAid scissors are just $6 for Prime Day

Use these KitchenAid shears all around your house. Amazon

If your home is anything like mine, scissors are one of those items that frequently disappear (even though I swear I left them in that drawer). About a year ago, I bought a couple pairs of these KitchenAid all-purpose shears so I could stash them in two different locations, and I have no regrets. Not only are they sharp and easy to handle, but they're dishwasher safe -- and they're currently on sale for Prime Day for just over $6.

I use these shears for everything from opening up packages to cutting up my toddler's food. They come with a sheath to protect the blades and for safer storage, too. They've remained sharp over the course of the year of use. And if you don't believe me, check their Amazon rating: They have 5 stars and over 50,000 reviews.

