This self-cleaning litter box is $115 off right now

Being a cat person means you don't have to take your pet outside to use the bathroom when the weather is bad or when you just want to sleep five more minutes. However, it also means dealing with a dirty litter box and scooping poop daily -- which as cat owners know, is a not-so-fun task.

Thankfully, automatic and self-cleaning litter boxes are the solution to a messy problem since they clean the dirty litter for you, meaning less scooping. These devices can be pretty pricey due to their high-tech features, but one of our top picks for the best self-cleaning litter boxes is currently on sale for 41% off.

The PetSafe ScoopFree Litter Box is normally $280, but you can buy it for $165 on Amazon right now. It's also the #1 best seller on Amazon in the self-cleaning litter boxes category.

Using sensors, it automatically removes waste after your cat does its business. When it's time to clean the box, you simply throw out the disposable tray.

The disposable trays that come with the litter box are filled with crystal litter that helps with odor control and reduces dust-tracking. In addition, a built-in health counter tracks how many times your furry feline uses the box, to detect any abnormal bathroom behavior.

ZDNET managing editor, Alison DeNisco Rayome, has been using this litter box for years, and she highly recommends it as a budget option. "The counter works accurately, and is helpful for reminding us when we need to change out the tray (for our one cat, it's about once every 3-4 weeks)," she said, adding, "You do need to buy the crystal litter, which is pricier than regular litter. But to me, it's well worth it to not have to do any scooping."

If you're looking to make your life easier as a cat owner, the PetSafe ScoopFree litter box is a great option to add to your cat's routine.