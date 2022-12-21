/>
Which is the best robot litter box, and how often is cleaning required?

Take the fuss out of caring for your feline friend with the best robot litter boxes, designed to simplify life and keep your home cleaner than ever.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

We love our cats dearly. Playing, cuddling, and just spending time together are some of our favorite pastimes with our pets, but cleaning up after them isn't as fun. That's why a robot litter box can be the perfect solution for you and your feline companion. 

ZDNET Recommends

Not all robot litter boxes are made the same, however, so it's important you invest in the best robot litter box that promises reliable performance for your household. We scoured the market to find the best robot litter boxes so you can quit scooping and automate your life instead. This is what we found.  

Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box

Best robot litter box overall
CatGenie A.I. Automatic Cat Box
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent odor control
  • Automatic cleaning
  • Eco-friendly
Cons
  • Noisy
  • Not recommended for multiple cats
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 19.25 x 17.5 x 21inches | Power: 120-volt AC | Weight: 35 pounds

If you're looking for the latest technology, the Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box is it. It has a three-step process that includes flushing and washing after your pet before hot-air drying every time your cat uses it. To clean, simply choose between automatic or manual settings depending on your preferences. No litter is needed, and instead the device uses septic-safe Washable Granules that never have to be changed. 

View now at Amazon

Petsafe Simply Clean Cat Litter Box

Best budget robot litter box
petsafe-simply-clean-cat-litter-box
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • More affordable
  • Easy to use
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
  • Limited warranty
  • Not ideal for large cats
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 21 inches | Weight: 13.65 pounds

The Petsafe Simply Clean Cat Litter Box is an automatic, self-cleaning litter box that uses a rotation every hour and a half to stay fresh. Not only is it covered to help minimize odors, but it also contains a replaceable carbon filter that will reduce any foul smells in your home. Keep in mind that this litter box only accommodates cats up to 15 pounds. 

View now at Amazon

Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too

Best for smart homes
smarty-pear-leos-loo-too
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Convenient app
  • Smart capability
  • Variety of colors
Cons
  • Limited money-back guarantee
  • Narrow design
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 24 x 22 x 27.5 inches | Weight: 27.5 pounds

When you have a smart home, Smarty Pear's Leo's Loo Too is the best solution for your robot litter box. It allows you full control of the device with the mobile app, plus health tracking for your cat. It's self-cleaning, separating dirty litter from the clean to save you money. Plus, bamboo filters keep odors inside the waste drawer, so you don't have to worry about unfavorable smells. 

View now at AmazonView now at ChewyView now at Petco

Whisker Litter-Robot 3

Best robot litter box upgrade
Whisker Litter-Robot 3
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Spacious
  • Less emptying
  • Great for multiple cats
Cons
  • May be too large for some spaces
  • Not ideal for cats under 5 pounds
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 34 inches | Weight: 28 pounds

When you have a little more to spend, the Whisker Litter-Robot 3 is the best splurge for a robot litter box. The automatic sifting process removes dirty litter from the clean, keeping foul smells out of your home. You also have the option to control the litter box from your smartphone. Plus, this robot litter box comes with everything you need, like carbon filters, a ramp, and waste drawer liners. 

View now at Amazon

Littermaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Best robot litter box for multiple cats
littermaid-multi-cat-self-cleaning-litter-box
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Automatic cleaning
  • Suitable for multiple large cats
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Some complaints about durability
  • Limited lifetime
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 27 x 18 x 10 inches | Weight: 14.11 pounds

The LitterMaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box is ready to take on your cats, even if you have multiple cats over 15 pounds. This model is a 10-piece set that includes everything you need to get started. The paw cleaning ramp and automatic rake will take care of things from there, automatically scooping waste to keep things fresh. You won't have to worry about it again for up to seven days. 

View now at Amazon

What is the best robot litter box?

The Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box is the best overall robot litter box, thanks to its thoughtful design and smartphone capabilities. To see how it compares to the other options on our list, here's an overview of size and price.

Best robot litter box

Cost

Dimensions

Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box

$479

19.25 x 17.5 x 21 inches

Petsafe Simply Clean Cat Litter Box

$130

20 x 10 x 21 inches

Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too

$550

24 x 22 x 27.5 inches

Whisker Litter-Robot 3

$699

24 x 24 x 34 inches

Littermaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box

$139

27 x 18 x 10 inches

Which is the right robot litter box for you?

The best robot litter box for you depends on your preferences, number of cats, amount of space, and price point. Here we offer expert suggestions to help you find the right robot litter box for your budget and needs.

Choose this robot litter box...

If you want...

Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box

The best of smart technology 

Petsafe Simply Clean Cat Litter Box

The best value robot litter box

Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too

An innovative robot litter box that works with Alexa

Whisker Litter-Robot 3

A more affordable version of the Whisker Litter Robot 4

Littermaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Something suitable for multiple cats

How did we choose these robot litter boxes?

When choosing the best robot litter boxes, we kept a few factors in mind that can aid in your search. 

  • Size: Robot litter boxes can take up a large space in your home due to their oversized nature. Be sure to check measurements and consider the footprint that your robot litter box may leave.
  • Sifting process: The best robot litter boxes incorporate an advanced sifting process that can separate dirty litter from the clean, saving you precious time.
  • Budget: We keep cost at the forefront when weighing the best robot litter box. Not only is there an upfront investment in the machine itself but there are also maintenance costs like waste bags and litter.

How often should I clean my robot litter box?

Cleaning periods may vary from one machine to the next, so be sure to check the manufacturer's manual to see what kind of litter is recommended for your robot litter box.

Do robot litter boxes smell?

Even the best robot litter boxes are subject to foul odors, but many incorporate features to help reduce or eliminate bad smells, whether it's an advanced sifting process or a certain kind of litter that's used. 

Are there alternative robot litter boxes worth considering?

In our search, we also found these great robot litter boxes that may also be worth a second look. 

For more ideas, check out our expert picks for the best pet cameras and the best automatic pet feeders

