'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
We love our cats dearly. Playing, cuddling, and just spending time together are some of our favorite pastimes with our pets, but cleaning up after them isn't as fun. That's why a robot litter box can be the perfect solution for you and your feline companion.
What's the best automatic pet feeder? Our pick is the PETLIBRO automatic cat feeder for its multiple food tank sizes and easy-to-clean stainless steel food tray. We also took into consideration other features, such as the number of programmable feedings and portion size options.Read now
Not all robot litter boxes are made the same, however, so it's important you invest in the best robot litter box that promises reliable performance for your household. We scoured the market to find the best robot litter boxes so you can quit scooping and automate your life instead. This is what we found.
Also: Missing your fur baby while at work? These pet cameras can help
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 19.25 x 17.5 x 21inches | Power: 120-volt AC | Weight: 35 pounds
If you're looking for the latest technology, the Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box is it. It has a three-step process that includes flushing and washing after your pet before hot-air drying every time your cat uses it. To clean, simply choose between automatic or manual settings depending on your preferences. No litter is needed, and instead the device uses septic-safe Washable Granules that never have to be changed.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 21 inches | Weight: 13.65 pounds
The Petsafe Simply Clean Cat Litter Box is an automatic, self-cleaning litter box that uses a rotation every hour and a half to stay fresh. Not only is it covered to help minimize odors, but it also contains a replaceable carbon filter that will reduce any foul smells in your home. Keep in mind that this litter box only accommodates cats up to 15 pounds.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 24 x 22 x 27.5 inches | Weight: 27.5 pounds
When you have a smart home, Smarty Pear's Leo's Loo Too is the best solution for your robot litter box. It allows you full control of the device with the mobile app, plus health tracking for your cat. It's self-cleaning, separating dirty litter from the clean to save you money. Plus, bamboo filters keep odors inside the waste drawer, so you don't have to worry about unfavorable smells.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 34 inches | Weight: 28 pounds
When you have a little more to spend, the Whisker Litter-Robot 3 is the best splurge for a robot litter box. The automatic sifting process removes dirty litter from the clean, keeping foul smells out of your home. You also have the option to control the litter box from your smartphone. Plus, this robot litter box comes with everything you need, like carbon filters, a ramp, and waste drawer liners.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 27 x 18 x 10 inches | Weight: 14.11 pounds
The LitterMaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box is ready to take on your cats, even if you have multiple cats over 15 pounds. This model is a 10-piece set that includes everything you need to get started. The paw cleaning ramp and automatic rake will take care of things from there, automatically scooping waste to keep things fresh. You won't have to worry about it again for up to seven days.
The Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box is the best overall robot litter box, thanks to its thoughtful design and smartphone capabilities. To see how it compares to the other options on our list, here's an overview of size and price.
Best robot litter box
Cost
Dimensions
Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box
$479
19.25 x 17.5 x 21 inches
Petsafe Simply Clean Cat Litter Box
$130
20 x 10 x 21 inches
Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too
$550
24 x 22 x 27.5 inches
Whisker Litter-Robot 3
$699
24 x 24 x 34 inches
Littermaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box
$139
27 x 18 x 10 inches
The best robot litter box for you depends on your preferences, number of cats, amount of space, and price point. Here we offer expert suggestions to help you find the right robot litter box for your budget and needs.
Choose this robot litter box...
If you want...
Catgenie AI Automatic Cat Box
The best of smart technology
Petsafe Simply Clean Cat Litter Box
The best value robot litter box
Smarty Pear Leo's Loo Too
An innovative robot litter box that works with Alexa
Whisker Litter-Robot 3
A more affordable version of the Whisker Litter Robot 4
Littermaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box
Something suitable for multiple cats
When choosing the best robot litter boxes, we kept a few factors in mind that can aid in your search.
Cleaning periods may vary from one machine to the next, so be sure to check the manufacturer's manual to see what kind of litter is recommended for your robot litter box.
Even the best robot litter boxes are subject to foul odors, but many incorporate features to help reduce or eliminate bad smells, whether it's an advanced sifting process or a certain kind of litter that's used.
In our search, we also found these great robot litter boxes that may also be worth a second look.
For more ideas, check out our expert picks for the best pet cameras and the best automatic pet feeders!