Siphon-brewing coffee looks like alchemy, but it makes the best cup of joe

I don't drink coffee. Never have. However, my wife does. In fact, I often tease my wife that she's the biggest coffee snob I know. But, I am a big reason for that. About 15 years ago, I took it upon myself to learn how to make the best cup of coffee for her. I made it my mission. Over the years, I've tried them all: Drip, pour-over, French Press, Aeropress, vacuum…you name it. It wasn't until I landed on siphon makers that things started to click.

When you think of siphon coffee makers, those science experiment-looking machines probably come to mind. Glass tubes and gas burners that take far too long and are very delicate (and very challenging to use). However, a few years ago I landed on the Kitchenaid Siphon coffee maker. That machine really opened up my eyes to how coffee is brewed and my wife absolutely loved the taste of the coffee that machine produced.

Unfortunately, Kitchenaid stopped making that machine. Over the years, our device started showing signs of wear and tear and there are no replacement parts to be found. It was with great regret that I realized the Kitchenaid was going to have to be replaced.

But, with what?

After a good deal of searching and digging around for reviews (which were few and far between), I decided to take a rather considerable chance on the Tiger Siphonysta. I say "considerable chance" because this machine is expensive. You can get it on Amazon for just under $700, so it's not a machine for everyone. I just happened to wind up with a considerable credit one day (because of a return) and decided it was time to bite the bullet.

I'm glad I did.

What is the Tiger Siphonysta?

Simply put, the Tiger Siphonysta is a siphon coffee maker that strips away much of the complexity that haunts most siphon coffee makers. You grind your coffee, scoop it into the bottom chamber of the device (with the filter already in place), attach the bottom cup to the central piece, screw on the top chamber, pour water into the top chamber, screw on the cap, insert the combined top and bottom chambers into the main unity, turn a handle, select your strength and acidity, and then tap Start. Trust me, it's less complicated than that sounded.

The Tiger Siphonysta makes brewing siphon coffee a breeze. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

In three minutes, your coffee is done. Place a mug on the right side of the main unit and pull the dispensing lever. Add your sugar and cream (if needed) and enjoy the best coffee you've ever had.

No, it's not as simple as an automatic drip coffee maker, but if you're serious about the taste of your coffee, simplicity can take a hike. And given my wife's response to her first cup from the Siphonysta being, "This is the best cup of coffee I've ever had," you can be sure this machine is a hit.

The caveat (or "coffeeat")

The big question surrounding the Siphonysta is longevity. The Kichenaid Siphon brewer lasted somewhere between 5 to 7 years. That machine had very few moving parts. The Tiger Siphonysta, on the other hand, has a lot of them, and gaskets that are somewhat delicate. I imagine, over time, I'll have to hope I can replace those gaskets and that all of the moving parts keep moving. For now, given how new this machine is, it's hard to say how it will fare.

With a $700 price tag, most people won't be willing to take such a chance. It would at least be a bit more comforting if Tiger would sell replacement gaskets on its site, but I don't see any. My guess is, should something fail on the Siphonysta, it will require a phone call or email and the hopes that the company will back their product. But with such devices, there's always a chance that won't happen.

However, if you (like me) have been on the hunt for the best-tasting coffee imaginable, the Tiger Siphonysta is worth a look. I've never seen my wife so excited to drink her cup of java first thing in the morning. Seeing as how she is most certainly not a morning person, that says everything.