Picky about your coffee? This compact grinder has over 30 settings to brew the perfect cup

Recently, I wrote about how the Tiger Siphonysta had become my new favorite siphon coffee maker. If you didn't catch that article, there's an asterisk to be had any time I talk about coffee.
I don't drink the stuff. Never have.
My wife, on the other hand, does and I made it my goal (over a decade ago) that I would make the best cup of coffee she'd ever had. Thanks to siphon coffee makers (especially the Tiger Siphonysta -- which is finicky but makes a very nuanced and flavorful drink) and a pricy little bean grinder by Fellow, I believe I've achieved that goal.
The Fellow Ode Gen 2 grinder includes its best-in-class brew burrs, a 100-gram capacity hopper, 31 grind settings, fairly quiet operation, single dose loading, a magnetic catch (so the grind cup is always located under the grinder), a grind knocker, and a compact footprint.
A reliable coffee bean grinder with 31 settings and modes to accommodate any drink preference.
Before I continue on, do note that the Ode does not grind for espresso. So, if your cup of choice is espresso, move along because this device will not do the trick.
I've had the Fellow Ode Gen 2 for about 3 months now and my experience has been mostly outstanding. The device grinds coffee beans to my exact specifications, such that I can seriously refine the flavor of my wife's coffee. You might think that's a bit of hyperbole, but it's true. With a single click of the grind dial, you can completely change the flavor profile of your coffee.
If your coffee is too bitter, turn the dial clockwise a click or two, and try again. Of course, bitterness can also come down to over-extraction, which could be a problem with your brewing method. But the point stands because the Ode gives you serious options for grind size.
The second iteration of the Fellow Ode did two things: 1) It introduced improved burrs which are more consistent and can grind considerably finer than the Gen 1's burrs and 2) The Gen 2 burrs aren't nearly as susceptible to ground retention.
This leads me to my only gripe about the Fellow Ode. The Gen 2 grinder includes anti-static technology that is supposed to prevent ground retention in the hopper. After the grind finishes, you hit the knocker 2 or 3 times, which should eliminate all the remaining grounds.
That bit of marketing (at least in my case) was all hype. From day one, the Fellow Ode retained a good amount of coffee grounds, and no matter how many times I use the knocker, it didn't drop. That is why I purchased after-market bellows which sit atop the hopper. During and after the grind, I press down the bellows and it helps blow and knock the statically-charged grounds into the collection cup. That add-on was purchased for around $49. Using the bellows doesn't clear all of the grounds from the chamber, but it's a marked improvement.
Even with the caveat of statically-charged coffee grounds sticking to everything, the Fellow Ode Gen 2 coffee grinder has really helped me achieve the perfect cup of coffee for a wife with very discernable taste in her java. I've finally reached the point where my wife turns her nose up to coffee shop coffee and would choose mine any day.
For those who are curious, the price of the Fellow Ode Gen 2 grinder is $345. It's steep, but if you're looking for the perfect grind size for your coffee (not espresso), this is the grinder to have.