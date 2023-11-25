'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This great Breville air fryer smart oven is still on sale for Black Friday
If you're searching through post-Black Friday sales for an air fryer toaster oven, look no further: The Breville the Joule Oven Air Fryer is on sale for $100 off even after Black Friday, bringing the price down to $400. It's still an investment, but it's been a game-changer in my kitchen that I use every single day, and is totally worth it for home chefs who want to make cooking a bit easier and more convenient. (If you don't need all of the bells and whistles, you can also find the great Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro on sale for $320 now, down from $450.)
When I bought a Breville the Joule about six months ago, I expected it to be useful for heating up my daughter's chicken nuggets and making fries. But not only did it give us an air fryer and replace our toaster (that never quiet toasted evenly), it's effectively become a second oven, without taking up the amount of space a regular oven would.
You'll find 13 presets for things like air frying, toasting (with a bagel setting), and roasting, but also for reheating pizza, making cookies, and keeping foods warm ahead of serving. There's even a proof setting for bread, a slow cook setting, and a dehydrate setting. Control the oven from the device itself or from an app on your phone, which also includes recipes that you can set on autopilot, so it will move between different cooking modes for you.
So far, I've used the oven to toast bread and bagels, air fry those nuggets, bacon, frozen foods, and leftovers, roast vegetables, and make cookies -- and it's managed to cook them all well. Another feature I love is that it preheats way faster than my oven does, and prevents me from having to turn the big oven on when I'm making something small.
Don't miss this ongoing Black Friday deal -- grab a Breville the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro now.