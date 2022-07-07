Logitech's 1080p full HD webcam is only $29 right now

If you weren't feeling the NexiGo Webcam sale, no worries -- you can still find a great webcam on sale. Logitech has jumped in on the deals and promos as everyone ramps up their Prime Day deals. Not only have they dropped their special edition League of Legends PC gaming equipment by 31%, but they also dropped the HD webcam C615 to only $29, or 40% in savings.

You can expect HD 720p and Full HD 1080p video at 30fps, calling for those that have a preference. It can capture an ultra-wide angle for those that have a lot of family they want to catch up with, too. With its speedy auto-focus and auto-lighting technology, you'll never have to worry about blurry images cast onto the other side of the screen.

You can also capture images on this handy webcam, and if you want to upload an image, the webcam can capture 8MP images with one click. The camera was designed with an easy swivel in mind, so you can easily move it to your preferred shot, whether you're presenting or spending time with family.

Travelers can also enjoy that Logitech designed a fold-and-go webcam that folds for maximum portability, making it easy to tuck into a backpack pocket or a carry-on luggage piece.

Right now, it's on sale for $29, which is 40% off the retail price, and can ship in one to three business days. You can also get it from Amazon for the same price. We have no idea when the sale will end, so if this is the webcam for you, we recommend buying sooner rather than later.