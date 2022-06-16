/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

The NexiGo N60 is on sale: Get a 1080P webcam for just $39

This Amazon's Choice camera is perfect for WFH Zoom meetings, but it's only on sale for a very short window.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

If you've been working from home and have been swapping from your large desktop screen to a docked laptop to take Zoom meetings, you should consider adding a camera to your desktop. Amazon seems to think so too, dropping the NexiGo N60 web camera by 20% for a $39.

NexiGo N60 1080P Web Camera

 $39 at Amazon

Ranked as Amazon's Choice for desktop cameras, the NexiGo brings 1080P camera quality right to your screen so your meeting attendees can see you clearly across 30fps. You'll also be able to work in low light, since it uses low light adjustment for optimal conference call quality. It uses plug-and-play features so you can use it as soon as you receive it. When not in use, it has a handy privacy cover for peace of mind.

Camera aside, the microphone uses ambient noise canceling to capture your voice, so when there's outside noise, be it kids or a lawn mower, the microphone automatically filters out the noise and leaves your voice sounding crisp and clear. 

This sale was a part of Amazon's daily deals on Wednesday, so it's only reserved so many. If you're in the market for a new camera, we recommend that you claim this deal as soon as possible to make sure you get the full discount.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)
Scrolling through iPhone

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

iPhone
Return to the office or else? Why bosses' ultimatums are missing the point
man-working-in-office-tech-jobs-developer.jpg

Return to the office or else? Why bosses' ultimatums are missing the point

Productivity
The company that's covering for AT&T's failures (Verizon's and T-Mobile's too)
Woman on cellphone.

The company that's covering for AT&T's failures (Verizon's and T-Mobile's too)

Mobile Carriers