If you've been working from home and have been swapping from your large desktop screen to a docked laptop to take Zoom meetings, you should consider adding a camera to your desktop. Amazon seems to think so too, dropping the NexiGo N60 web camera by 20% for a $39.
Ranked as Amazon's Choice for desktop cameras, the NexiGo brings 1080P camera quality right to your screen so your meeting attendees can see you clearly across 30fps. You'll also be able to work in low light, since it uses low light adjustment for optimal conference call quality. It uses plug-and-play features so you can use it as soon as you receive it. When not in use, it has a handy privacy cover for peace of mind.
Camera aside, the microphone uses ambient noise canceling to capture your voice, so when there's outside noise, be it kids or a lawn mower, the microphone automatically filters out the noise and leaves your voice sounding crisp and clear.
This sale was a part of Amazon's daily deals on Wednesday, so it's only reserved so many. If you're in the market for a new camera, we recommend that you claim this deal as soon as possible to make sure you get the full discount.