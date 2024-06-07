'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Multitool shopping? These are the only two brands I recommend and why
I like having a good multitool close at hand. While they can't replace a proper toolkit, I don't fancy carrying a full toolkit with me when I'm out and about. Many of my readers are like me, often finding themselves doing random and unplanned DIY tasks throughout the day, so having a portable toolkit that can handle the basics is essential.
Not a week goes by without someone asking for my multitool recommendations. My advice is always the same: check out what Leatherman or Gerber have to offer, and ignore the rest.
Why? Two reasons: warranty and repairability.
Take my trusty Leatherman Free P4. I chose this one for three reasons: it has all the tools I need, the wire cutters are user-replaceable so I don't need to warranty the tool to get them fixed, and it comes with a long 25-year warranty.View at Amazon
And these are real warranties. I know because I've had to use them a few times over the years. I use and misuse my tools -- after all, any tool can be a substitute for a hammer if you're creative enough! As a result, I've managed to break a few blades and even the pliers. But each time, the issue was dealt with promptly and to my complete satisfaction.
Assuming you don't lose your multitool -- don't be like the guy writing this, who managed to lose two multitools in as many years -- you'll have a reliable companion for decades.
The next thing to consider is repairability. The wire cutters on every multitool I've owned get absolutely hammered. I use them not only to cut wire but also to chomp through small bolts, nibble through metal, and gnaw through screws. They experience a very hard life. Therefore, these parts need to be user-replaceable, otherwise, I'd be replacing or warrantying the tool each time the cutters get mangled.
Fortunately, you can get replacement cutters for Leatherman and Gerber multitools. The cutters are easy to replace, allowing you to get your tool back to an as-new state in no time.
I replaced the cutters on my Leatherman in about five minutes and for about $12.
Personally, I don't recommend wasting money on cheap multitools. It's a false economy and a classic case of 'buy cheap, buy twice.' I've been sent dozens for testing, and they've all been poor quality, disappointing, or even dangerous. That's why I don't recommend them.
Some people have told me they'd buy a cheap one for the car or home to use in an emergency. However, the last thing you want to rely on in an emergency is a cheap tool!