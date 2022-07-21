It's difficult enough to comparison shop something like a new laptop or tablet. At least with those devices, you're only looking at a straightforward, one-time cost. When shopping for home broadband, those difficulties are increased tenfold by all of the added variables: Contracts, rental fees, hidden costs, sign-up bonuses, included streaming subscriptions, and more. Even when you do find something that looks like a good fit, there's no guarantee it will be a service that's available at your address. Let us help you skip the pain and headaches shopping for home broadband can cause with a simple guide to the best broadband deals available right now.
We've scoured the providers' sites to find some of the best deals for those seeking ample sign-up bonuses, gigabit speeds, budget-friendly plans, and more. While we can't guarantee all of these offerings will be available where you live, our providers of choice supply some of the widest service areas available, and collectively blanket the country with their networks.
Comcast's Xfinity home broadband has been rated as one of the best ISPs in the US here at ZDNet. The company's wide network reach, competitive Mbps/dollar value proposition, and included extras consistently places it among the easiest recommendations for broadband shoppers within one of its many, many available markets. Currently, Comcast is offering its Xfinity Performance Pro tier for $40 per month for the two years ($100 per month after that). You may want to shop around again when your promotional period ends, but you can save more than enough money in the meantime to make that far-flung task worthwhile down the road.
If you're a power user that's running a massive number of connected devices, or just a streaming aficionado that never wants so much a hiccup in their 4K (or even 8K) streams, then you may want to consider a gigabit-level connection. Sure, it might be overkill for a lot of users, especially those with few devices. But, at $79 per month, why not give yourself some headroom as the number of connected devices in all of our homes continues to skyrocket. Optimum currently offers its 1 Gig Internet plan with speeds just barely under that titular level for $79 month. The offer price even includes a $200 Visa prepaid gift card at sign-up and one year of HBO Max for free (after one year $14.99/month). As long as you're alright with the auto-pay and paperless billing requirements, of course.
The lowest price we've seen for this deal is $50, but this is still a great deal for the internet speeds you'll receive.
If you live in an area where Optimum isn't available, CenturyLink offers a great alternative for just a bit more. Like Optimum, it requires you to use paperless billing and to sign up for autopay, but it still provides symmetrical near-gigabit speeds, where available, at a price that's better than many broadband plans sitting in the low hundreds of megabits per second range. For those not in one of its gig-speed service areas, the provider also offers 100Mbps. CenturyLink also doesn't require a contract and provides a free gateway with built-in Wi-Fi. Right now, you can snag a sub for $50-$65 per month.
Verizon's 1-gig FiOS plan isn't the cheapest on this list. What makes it so impressive, however, is the slate of included extras Verizon is currently offering for new sign-ups. In addition to the included, Wi-Fi-enabled network gateway, new accounts will also receive a free SimpliSafe 8-piece bundle including cameras, base systems, and key locks, $300 off a Stream Soundbar or Soundbar Pro, and either a free 12-month subscriptions to Disney+ or 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage. If you were planning to subscribe to one, or both, of these services, the extra monthly savings for the first year will drop the price to something very competitive with the choices above.
If you'd like to tap into Verizon's network and customer service, but happen to live in an area where its fiber-based FiOS offerings aren't available, considering giving the company's fledgling 5G home broadband a try. While the service was limited to extremely small pockets of the country in its initial rollout, that has quickly changed as Verizon's mid-band 5G offerings flourish across the country.
For a price that's even less than its wired counterpart, Verizon's 5G service can offer speeds that can reach the same peak, without requiring any in-home installation. Simply get the included in-home router, plug in its power cord, and run through the initial setup process. It'll handle both the 5G connection and in-home Wi-Fi for you. You can lock in your pricing for up to three years depending on the plan you choose. Right now, all of this convenience will only run you $50 per month, or an even lower $25 per month if you're currently a Verizon Wireless subscriber.
Of course providers will try to sell you the top-tier plan available from their for your area. However, you may not actually need all of that speed. 1Gbps plans are getting to the point in pricing where they're a no-brainer, if they're available in your area. But, in many areas, more speed can quickly mean unwarranted spending.
To avoid this, we'd recommend taking a solid look at your usage. If you live alone, or just tend to run one PC, maybe a smartphone or streaming stick at the same time, 100Mbps is likely more than enough for your. Careful network management can even allow this tier to power pretty heavily connected households, though expect the occasional buffering wheel to appear.
For most multi-person households, 300Mbps+ is a safe bet. It balances the headroom needed for our growing device collections with pricing unusually below 1Gbps options, and wider availability.
1Gbps is what you'll want if you're a power user that frequently downloads massive games, constantly streams multiple 4K movies, or needs the absolute best performance for your in-home server.
If you're still stumped, check out our sister site CNET's guide to choosing the right plan for you.
It would be easy to write a 50-page report on the relative merits of each of these networking technologies. But, that's not what you're here for. So, to boil it down to the absolute must-know facts about each technology, we'll focus on its biggest pros and its biggest cons.
The short answer is: if possible, yes. Contracts lock us into pricing that may seem great at the time or purchase, but can often balloon before the contract term ends. This is why it's so important to read all of the fine print (we know that's a big ask). Contract-free plans mean that you don't have to worry about pricing changes because you can always just depart the carrier for greener pastures. They also tend to make providers work harder to keep your business because they know you're not obligated to remain with them by some early termination fee hanging over your head.
Of course, depending on which providers are available in your area, it's not always possible to avoid contracts entirely. In that case, we recommend trying to limit them to no longer than one year, or to make sure that the promotional pricing that attracted us to the plan of our choice in the first place will last through the entire contract term.