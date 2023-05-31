Singapore Airlines to offer free unlimited Wi-Fi onboard across all cabin classes

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will soon offer free unlimited Wi-Fi access to passengers across all its cabin classes, extending a service currently available only to some customers onboard.

Starting July 1, anyone flying with the Singapore carrier will have free access to the inflight Wi-Fi service, regardless of their class of travel.

They will, however, need to be a member of the airline's frequent flyer program, KrisFlyer, for which they can sign up onboard during the flight or online prior to the flight. Membership is free.

SIA's Wi-Fi service currently is available for free in its Suites, first class, and business class cabins, as well as for its PPS Club members. It also is free for premium economy and economy class passengers, but only during the first three hours and two hours, respectively.

SIA customers who want onboard Wi-Fi access before July will need to sign up for a three-hour and one-hour service plan for $8.99 and $3.99, respectively. Wi-Fi access for a full flight duration comes with a price tag of $15.99.

The service is available on all aircraft with the exception of seven Boeing 737-800 NGs, on which Wi-fi is not enabled. SIA runs a total of 136 aircraft, as of May 2023.

To access the free inflight Wi-Fi service from July 1, customers will need to enter their KrisFlyer membership details when they book their flights or at check-in.

According to SIA, inflight internet speed may vary depending on the number of concurrent users and activities customers run on their devices. Weather conditions, satellite coverage, and territorial regulations also may affect onboard connectivity.

