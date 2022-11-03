T-Mobile is now selling a $325 Un-Carrier On suitcase

T-Mobile

Late last week T-Mobile emailed me and asked if the company could send me something as part of an upcoming announcement. I agreed and then didn't hear back about what that something would be. On Monday, a large box showed up without any indication of who it was from.

As soon as I opened it and saw the magenta exterior, though, it was obvious: T-Mobile had sent me a suitcase. Not just any suitcase. It's the company's Un-Carrier On suitcase that you can actually buy for a cool $325.

Besides the magenta exterior, there isn't a whole lot of T-Mobile branding on the Samsara Luggage suitcase. The wheels have the T-Mobile logo and the handle says T-Mobile on it.

So why start selling a suitcase? T-Mobile's calling attention to the travel-specific perks and benefits that its subscribers have access to as part of its Coverage Beyond initiative. These perks include free in-flight Wi-Fi, international roaming, and AAA coverage for road trips.

The suitcase has some tech built into it: There's a spot for an Apple AirTag to help you keep tabs on your belongings while you travel, and an AirTag is included in the box. There's also a dedicated spot for a portable battery pack that can wirelessly charge your phone.

I can't imagine T-Mobile is going to sell many of these, but I could be wrong. If nothing else, those who end up buying one will have a magenta suitcase that is connected to Apple's Find My network, which should make it all but impossible to lose. At least one can hope that's the case.

Even though T-Mobile timed the announcement for the upcoming holiday travel season, the fine print on the press release and on Samsara's website states that the suitcase is expected to ship in the next 30 to 60 days once the battery pack gains FCC approval, so there's a chance you may not get your hands on one until after the holiday season.

If you're all right with that and you want a highly visible magenta suitcase, you can order one directly from Samsara.