If you're in the market for a new router, a TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 model is on sale over at Amazon.
The TP-Link AX5400 (Archer AX73) is on sale for $154, a saving of $45 or 23% off the typical $199 RRP.
A router is now a key accessory in the modern home. With a plethora of streaming services, consoles, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) products to network and manage, the basic routers your ISP provides aren't the best option -- and especially when it comes to getting the best out of your broadband contract.
Older routers, when faced with a barrage of connection requests, can bottleneck. This can cause drops in service, content streaming lags, issues with video calls, or could cause your router to stop working entirely, forcing you to reboot.
An upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) can mitigate many of these issues as the protocol includes faster speeds and increases the number of streams and channels available on bands, reducing congestion.
While Wi-Fi 5 is still adequate, the new protocol is worth considering if you want to keep your router current for a few years to come. Mesh routers, too, should be considered.
Alternatively, if you are happy to make do with a previous-generation Wi-Fi 5 model, the TP-Link Archer AC4000 Wi-Fi 5 router is on sale at Best Buy for $99, a discount of $100 off its typical retail price.