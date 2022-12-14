'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Discover Samsung Winter sale is coming to a close, but you can still pick up a great discount on a new soundbar before it ends.
We've found an awesome deal on a slim and discreet device for wireless audio in your home: Samsung's 2022 soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos. Although it usually retails for $900, you can enjoy 33% off (saving $300) for a limited time, which lowers the cost to just under $600.
The Samsung HW-S800B soundbar is a 2022 model designed to be discreet. The slim soundbar can be mounted to a wall and comes with three channels, one subwoofer, and two up-firing channels for surround sound. Another notable feature is Samsung's SpaceFit technology, which analyzes your room and automatically adjusts upper-range tones to suit. The soundbar can be paired with iOS devices and Amazon Alexa.
The Discover Samsung Winter sale ends on December 15, so you only have a limited time to snag deals on electronics including soundbars, TVs, monitors, and home appliances. There are also flash deals set to land at 12pm ET.
