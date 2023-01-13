Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live just dropped to $79 at Walmart

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds to take with you on your travels, there is an online sale you shouldn't miss.
Available at Walmart, the deal we've found you for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds is one of the cheapest prices we've seen so far outside of sales event days. You would normally expect to pay around $150 for them, but the US retailer has dropped the price by $70 (46%), bringing the cost down to $79.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, in black, are an excellent option for commuters or travelers due to their inbuilt Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technologies.
Suitable for use with smartphones, tablets, and wearables by connecting via Bluetooth. Samsung has included 12mm speakers and says you can expect up to eight hours of playback per charge, which can be extended through the included case and short recharging sessions.
Other vendors also have these earbuds on sale, however, the retailers we found have generally reduced the price to around $99.
If you'd like a different color, Samsung, for example, has the earbuds available in five options -- black, blue, white, bronze, and red -- for $99, or $60 if you trade in an eligible device.
