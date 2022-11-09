'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Lenovo has launched a sale ahead of Black Friday which includes a great deal on a business-ready, 2-in-1 tablet.
The Lenovo 13" ThinkPad X1 Gen 3 tablet generally retails for over the $2800 mark on Lenovo's website. However, by using the code X1TABDEAL, you can save $1928 -- or 67% -- off the typical RRP, bringing the cost down to $950, while stocks last.
The Lenovo 13" ThinkPad X1 Gen 3 tablet comes with a 13" QHD+ (3000 x 2000) IPS anti-reflective display, an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor (1.90GHz, up to 4.20GHz with Turbo Boost), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Intel UHD 620 Graphics, a rear and front-facing camera, and a ThinkPad Pen Pro stylus. Furthermore, there are two Thunderbolt ports and a fingerprint reader.
You can expect roughly 9.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The Windows tablet has a 2-in-1 design, and combined with these specifications, would be suitable as a device for work or study. In particular, if you want a convertible device you can also use as a traditional tablet, this could be the right sale opportunity to pick up the tablet for far less than its usual price.
Read the review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet 3rd Gen review: A top-quality 2-in-1 detachable
Stocks are low. If you use the X1TABDEAL e-coupon, you are limited to up to four units at the sale price.
