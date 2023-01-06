ADT is finally embracing DIY home security

CES/ADT

Old habits die hard -- and 148-year-old habits are certain to; that's how long ADT has been around. And even though it wasn't a security company when it was founded in 1874 (it used to be American District Telegraph), it has been in the home security business in one way or another since around 1910.

At CES 2023, ADT is trying to break away from being known as just your parents' security company by introducing self-setup to, not only its own devices, but compatible Google Nest Cams, video doorbell, and thermostats.

Adding devices like smart video doorbells, motion-detecting cameras, and alarms to your smart home can pay off for a homeowner, from the potential prevention of burglaries to added home value.

For millennial home buyers, 72% said they would pay more for a smart home, "meaning that when you come to sell your home, you will receive more interest and higher bids," according to Glenn Amato, Managing Director ADT in the UK.

The last few years of smart home technology have seen the birth and growth of a DIY revolution. Avid users have moved away from complicated home management systems that cost an arm and a leg to set up and a monthly price to maintain.

These systems allowed for little customization and control, as they were typically installed by a company technician and were locked down to the company's controls.

With inexpensive cameras and smart lights, switches, and plugs, consumers can create their own smart home experience tailored to their own needs, something big players like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung have embraced and profited from.

Though ADT has maintained continued growth with its faithful customer base, it's previously missed a niche of the market by skirting DIY installation and customization.

"Consumer expectations and definitions of safety have evolved to include connection, proactive prevention, mobile, vehicle and energy," according to ADT CTO Raya Sevilla, "so we engineered the new ADT+ app with them in mind -- leveraging extensive customer research to intimately understand their needs and expectations from a new home-automation system."

ADT is launching a new ADT+ app coming in February, which will allow self-setup, customization, and the integration of multiple smart devices in one place, like the ADT base and keypad, motion sensors, entry sensors, and smart home devices such as smart bulbs and locks, along with the compatible Google Nest products.

This should be the birth of the next generation of ADT smart home security products, intended to be a future-proof initiative to satisfy today's smart home user. We'll see if the security company is successful at converting current users and attracting new ones.