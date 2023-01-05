Ring unveils new car dashboard camera at CES 2023

The new dash cam works seamlessly with the Ring app. Ring

You don't have to be a smart home aficionado to know Ring; most of us have encountered a Ring video doorbell in our daily lives. You may have noticed a video doorbell when visiting friends and family or trick-or-treating -- or maybe watching compilations of hilarious videos captured. Now, Ring wants to extend its security coverage to your car with the Ring Car Cam.

If you already love Ring, then the Ring Car Cam is a natural next step.

The popularity of dash cams seems to be growing every day, possibly in part due to increasing road rage incidents around the US, and the new Ring Car Cam is a welcome sight for current and potential Ring users alike.

Also: The best video doorbells compared

The Car Cam feed is accessible through the Ring app. Ring

The Car Cam is controlled by the Ring app, just like the rest of the Ring lineup of security cameras, and it's a sleek, dual-facing camera that doesn't interfere with the driver's visuals.

The Ring Car Cam can record when your car is in motion, but also when it's parked. The smart sensors on the dash cam detect break-ins and accidents that may happen when you're away from your vehicle, triggering a recording to begin and sending a real-time notification to your smartphone. Opening the Ring app during such an event will let you use two-way talk to address anyone in your car.

Also: The best home security systems

Ring

With the Traffic Stop feature, users can simply say "Alexa, record" if they get pulled over or need to record their surroundings. The camera will automatically record a few minutes of whatever is happening around you, even if your vehicle is stopped.

The Ring Car Cam will retail for $249.99 but is available for pre-order for $199.99 as of today. Add in a Ring Protect Go subscription for $6/monthly or $60 a year.

The return of the Ring Peephole Cam

The Ring Peephole Cam is meant to stick to your front door without major modifications. Ring

Though Ring had previously discontinued the Ring Peephole Cam in April of 2021, the company is bringing it back for 2023. The Peephole Cam can replace an existing peephole without making modifications to a door, making it a perfect device for renters or apartment dwellers that can't replace doorbells.

Also: The best security cameras

Since it covers a front door easily, the Ring Peephole Cam is great at detecting when someone knocks on your front door, and it offers a visual so you can check if your package has been delivered. It also has 1080p resolution, night vision, two-way talk, privacy zones, and knock and motion detection.

It's available to order right now in the US for $129.99, which is lower than the original $199.99 price before it was discontinued.