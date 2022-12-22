Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale has every kind of gift you need

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Running behind on holiday shopping this year? Best Buy is to the rescue. Through tomorrow, you can save hundreds of items across their website.
Because there are so many deals, we've rounded up the best ones available right now. You'll want to add it to your cart and check out ASAP. Not only is stock low, but you'll want to get these in time for your gift exchange, and time is running out.
Dell's signature XPS 15 laptop is back on sale, and you can score it for $500 off right now. Featuring an OLED Touch-screen, 1TB SSD storage, and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, you'll be getting one of the best laptop packages on the market for this price. Major props also go to the Amazon Alexa software built into this portable powerhouse.
Any day a Dyson on sale is a fabulous day, and you can save $150 on Dyson's signature V15 cordless vacuum. Clean for up to 60 minutes and you can check the LCD screen to see how much battery life you have. A Piezo sensor and Dyson DLS technology work together to detect how much debris is on your floors and how much suction to use to make it go away.
For your fitness enthusiast, gifting the latest Samsung wearable technology with dedicated mobile data GPS abilities will help them keep track of their goals. They can also keep track of their sleep cycles, body compositions, heart rate, and more. The Samsung Watch 5 comes in a few different colors, too, making it a great choice.
Looking for the budding photographer in your family? The Canon EOS Rebel T7 comes with two kit lenses and an Optical Viewfinder to help frame the shot. It also features built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and PictBridge compatibility to quickly transfer shots for editing.
Looking for a laptop with a lower price point but similar specs? The HP Omen laptop is here to save the day, offering the same graphics card as the Dell XPS 15 (RTX 3050 Ti), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop clocks in and just under $1,200, saving you $300 on this great model.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the top smartphones on the market right now, and with $200 off an unlocked phone, you can take it to any carrier for activation. Plus, with a 108MP camera resolution, the phone captures beautiful imagery and there's plenty of storage on this 128GB model. You can also score more savings if you opt to trade-in.
Designed for commuters, travelers, and workers in mind, the Ember line is designed to make your coffee drinking smarter. The travel mug is no exception to the smart mug line, offering temperature control for up to three hours off the charger (or all day with). Heads up, while some parts are dishwasher safe, it's recommended to hand wash only.
Scoring an OLED TV for under $1,000 shouldn't be so easy, and yet LG's A2 just dropped to less than $600. It's a great option for those that prefer a more cinematic experience in their living room with 100% color volume and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also comes with a dedicated Filmmaker mode.
For the Apple user, the AirPods Pro are arguably the best earbuds on the market. With spatial audio, noise canceling, and more, these small but mighty earbuds will keep the music going for up to 6 hours on a charge and plenty more with the accompanying charging case.