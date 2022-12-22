/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale has every kind of gift you need

From laptops to TVs, you can do a one-stop shop for everyone on your list here.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Show more (4 items)

Running behind on holiday shopping this year? Best Buy is to the rescue. Through tomorrow, you can save hundreds of items across their website.

ZDNET Recommends

Because there are so many deals, we've rounded up the best ones available right now. You'll want to add it to your cart and check out ASAP. Not only is stock low, but you'll want to get these in time for your gift exchange, and time is running out.

More deals:

Dell XPS 15-inch OLED Touch-screen laptop

Save $550
Dell XPS 15 laptop
Dell
  • Current Price: $1,950
  • Original Price: $2,500

Dell's signature XPS 15 laptop is back on sale, and you can score it for $500 off right now. Featuring an OLED Touch-screen, 1TB SSD storage, and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, you'll be getting one of the best laptop packages on the market for this price. Major props also go to the Amazon Alexa software built into this portable powerhouse.

View now at Best Buy

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum

Save $150
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
  • Current Price: $600
  • Original Price: $750

Any day a Dyson on sale is a fabulous day, and you can save $150 on Dyson's signature V15 cordless vacuum. Clean for up to 60 minutes and you can check the LCD screen to see how much battery life you have. A Piezo sensor and Dyson DLS technology work together to detect how much debris is on your floors and how much suction to use to make it go away.

View now at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Save $60
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Amazon
  • Current Price: $270
  • Original Price: $320

For your fitness enthusiast, gifting the latest Samsung wearable technology with dedicated mobile data GPS abilities will help them keep track of their goals. They can also keep track of their sleep cycles, body compositions, heart rate, and more. The Samsung Watch 5 comes in a few different colors, too, making it a great choice. 

View now at Best Buy

Also: Apple and Samsung are in a battle for your wrist: Our fave smartwatches

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera

Save $100
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera
Amazon
  • Current Price: $500
  • Original Price: $600

Looking for the budding photographer in your family? The Canon EOS Rebel T7 comes with two kit lenses and an Optical Viewfinder to help frame the shot. It also features built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and PictBridge compatibility to quickly transfer shots for editing.

View now at Best Buy

HP OMEN 16.1-inch Laptop

Save $300
HP OMEN 16.1-inch Laptop
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,180
  • Original Price: $1,480

Looking for a laptop with a lower price point but similar specs? The HP Omen laptop is here to save the day, offering the same graphics card as the Dell XPS 15 (RTX 3050 Ti), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop clocks in and just under $1,200, saving you $300 on this great model.

View now at Best Buy

Also: The 17 best gaming laptop deals right now

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Save $200
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Pulling Out S Pen
Samsung
  • Current Price: $1,000
  • Original Price: $1,200

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the top smartphones on the market right now, and with $200 off an unlocked phone, you can take it to any carrier for activation. Plus, with a 108MP camera resolution, the phone captures beautiful imagery and there's plenty of storage on this 128GB model. You can also score more savings if you opt to trade-in.

View now at Best Buy

Ember Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug

Save $50
Ember Temperature Control Smart Travel Mug
Amazon
  • Current Price: $150
  • Original Price: $200

Designed for commuters, travelers, and workers in mind, the Ember line is designed to make your coffee drinking smarter. The travel mug is no exception to the smart mug line, offering temperature control for up to three hours off the charger (or all day with). Heads up, while some parts are dishwasher safe, it's recommended to hand wash only.

View now at Best Buy

LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Save $730
An LG A2 TV on a console table next to an acoustic guitar
LG
  • Current Price: $570
  • Original Price: $1,300

Scoring an OLED TV for under $1,000 shouldn't be so easy, and yet LG's A2 just dropped to less than $600. It's a great option for those that prefer a more cinematic experience in their living room with 100% color volume and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also comes with a dedicated Filmmaker mode.

View now at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Save $50
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon
  • Current Price: $200
  • Original Price: $250

For the Apple user, the AirPods Pro are arguably the best earbuds on the market. With spatial audio, noise canceling, and more, these small but mighty earbuds will keep the music going for up to 6 hours on a charge and plenty more with the accompanying charging case.

View now at Best Buy
Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

5 ways AirTags can simplify your life (beyond tracking keys)
three Apple AirTags in AirTag holders lined up on a wooden surface

5 ways AirTags can simplify your life (beyond tracking keys)

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)
6-1296

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
aisle of an airplane

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance