Save $47 on the Blueair air purifier for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: Get cleaner air for less during Amazon's sale with the Blueair 411 Auto air purifier for $93.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
There are plenty of deals to be had during the second day of Amazon Prime Day sales, but you can't beat a deal on cleaner air. Right now, the Blueair 411 Auto air purifier is 34% off at $93.

An LED indicator displays air quality status as excellent (blue), moderate (orange) or polluted (red), so you can monitor the quality of the air in real-time.

Blueair Air Purifier (save $42)

 $93 at Amazon

This air purifier removes 99.97% of airborne particles, like viruses and bacteria, dust, pollen, dander, and mold. It can clean spaces that are 190 square feet in 12.5 min or up to a 912 square-foot space in an hour when on the highest setting. Blueair's purifiers are also 40% more energy-efficient than standard models.

You can also save on this air purifier's two other sizes: the Blue 311 Auto for rooms up to 1,862 square feet for $168 or the Blue 211+ Auto for rooms up to 2,640 square feet for $238.

For more savings well within your budget, check out our deals page for Prime Day savings under $100

