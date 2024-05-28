Govee's new smart outdoor lights brighten your home in three colorful ways

Govee

Govee is expanding its line of outdoor smart lights with new outdoor wall lights, triad flood lights, string lights, and an outdoor motion sensor. The lights are launching just in time for the summer season when homeowners spend the most time outdoors.

The three new smart lights all feature LED bulbs that support up to 16 million colors and a Wi-Fi connection, so there's no need to buy a separate hub to control them with an app. For voice control, they're compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2

Available for $120 for a limited time, the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2 144-foot-long string lights can handle challenging weather changes with an IP65 waterproof rating.

At 100 lumens per bulb, these string lights have double the lumens per bulb of Govee's previous generation. Each light bulb can be colored differently to create more fun and immersive experiences. Users can combine up to three light strings for a total length of up to 144 feet. The strings are available in 48-, 96-, and 144-feet lengths.

Govee Outdoor Wall Light

The ultra-bright 1500-lumen Govee Outdoor Wall Light is the perfect replacement for an outdoor light fixture that must be hardwired to a junction box. The wall light is available for $90, has an IP65 waterproof rating, and supports up to 16 million colors and 45 scene modes.

This wall light works with the Govee Home app, Alexa, and Google Home, but it can also be used with the new Govee Outdoor Motion Sensor to turn on when motion is detected. The Govee Outdoor Wall Light is the only one of the new products that supports Matter.

The Govee Outdoor Motion Sensor activates connected lights when motion is detected up to 26 inches away and has an IP65 rating for outdoor installations.

Govee Triad Outdoor Flood Lights

The Govee Triad Outdoor Flood Lightsmarketed primarily as landscape lights -- have an IP66 waterproof rating and sturdy construction. The set includes a trio of floodlights with a flexible adjustment to customize where each is pointed, whether it's the front of your home or any landscaping you want to highlight.

The Triad Outdoor Flood Lights feature 4500 lumens; each flood light unit is enough to illuminate an area of up to 430 sq ft. The main lamp can be adjusted up to 90 degrees vertically, and the side lamps move up to 90 degrees horizontally. Each trio is available for $150.