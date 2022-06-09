How to change Alexa's voice on your smartphone or Echo device

Many Echo owners may not even realize it, but it is possible to change the voice your Amazon Echo devices use. Not only is there now a second, male voice Alexa can swap to for the full range of Echo functionality, but there is also a handful of celebrity voices you can choose for most common Echo functions as well. This option is available across a wide range of Echo units, going as far back as the downright ancient 2nd-gen Echo Dot.

The process is a simple one that takes just a few seconds, whether you choose to complete it on the Echo device itself, or via the Amazon Alexa smartphone app. We'll run you through both methods below, with our demo video and step-by-step guide for each. We'll also cover the process of how to set up any of the paid celebrity voices currently available, which cost $5 each.

How to change Alexa's voice on your smartphone

Materials needed: The Amazon Alexa app installed on any iOS or Android device and an Echo device

Estimated time: 2-3 minutes

Step 1: Open the Alexa app on your smartphone



Open the Alexa app on your iOS or Android device and find the Devices tab (circled in red below). You'll need to have the app already set up and signed into the same account as the Echo device you're modifying. If you haven't done this already, install the app and make sure it and the device you're trying to modify are registered to your Amazon account.

This is the Alexa's app's home screen, where you can navigate to the Devices tab Michael Gariffo

Step 2: Go to the Devices tab and find "Echo & Alexa"



Within the Devices tab, you should see an option on the top left named Echo & Alexa. This is the section where you can control your Echo-branded devices, including Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, and more. It's also where you can control the settings for your individual devices, including their assigned voice.

The layout of this page will vary, depending on what devices you have, but the position of the Echo & Alexa button remains constant Michael Gariffo

Step 3: Find the device you want to modify



Within the Echo & Alexa section, you'll see a list of all registered Echo-branded devices with their assigned names. You'll want to find the specific device you want to modify and tap on it. In this case, I'm using a second-generation Echo Dot, which I've named "Study," as an example.

Here you can see the list of Echo devices I have registered, including the 2nd-gen Echo Dot named "Study" we'll be modifying Michael Gariffo

Step 4: Open your Echo's Settings page

Once you've opened the page for the specific device you're modifying, you'll see its Bluetooth connections, Alarms & Timers, current status, and more, depending on the device type. We only need to focus on the gear icon in the top right of the screen (circled in red below). Tap the gear icon to enter the settings page for that specific device.

Once the device's page, you'll see a slew of options, but we only need the gear icon in the top right of the page Michael Gariffo

Step 5: Scroll down and tap on Alexa's Voice



Within the Device Settings menu, you'll need to scroll down a bit to find the option named "Alexa's Voice." It should be located right below "Wake Word," which you can tap on while you're in this menu, if you'd like to also change the wake word your Echo responds to.

You'll find the option we need just below the "Wake Word" option Michael Gariffo

Step 6: Choose your voice



Now that we've made it to the Alexa's Voice page for the device in question, you can select either Original or New. "New" is the more recently-introduced male option for Alexa. Tapping it will play a short example of how Alexa will sound with that voice active. If you don't like the new option, you can revert to Original with a second tap. Once you've chosen, the device you modified will continue using whichever voice you selected until you change it again.

"Original" is Alexa's standard, female voice. "New" is the male option Michael Gariffo

There's an even easier way that just requires the Echo device itself. Amazon

How to change Alexa's voice on your Echo

Materials needed: An Echo device

An Echo device Estimated time: About 30 seconds

Step 1: Go to the Echo you want to modify and issue the necessary voice command

This even easier way to toggle between the "Original" female voice and the "New" male option just requires the Echo device itself. Simply go to the device and say "Alexa, change your voice." If you had it set to Original, it will switch to the new male voice and respond with an example of how it will sound. If you have it set to New, it will revert to original and demonstrate the classic female voice. You can switch up and back at any time by re-issuing the same command.

Maybe make sure you're using the right version of this guy's Echo voice when the kids are around... Amazon

How to use a celebrity voice for select Echo commands

Amazon has introduced a handful of celebrity voices users can purchase for use on just about any Echo-branded device. At the time of writing, available voices include:

Step 1: Ask for an introduction...

Go to any of your Echo devices, or open the Alexa app and say "Alexa, introduce me to [insert name of chose celebrity from the list above here]." Alexa will switch to the "Celebrity Personality" you chose, and will explain, in their voice, what they're capable of.

Step 2: Confirm your purchase

If you'd like to continue using the voice for your Echo, you'll be asked to confirm your purchase of the Celebrity Personality of your choice. If you confirm, $4.99 will be charged to the default payment method set up with your Amazon account for use on Echo devices.

It's worth noting that all celebrity voices will work for most common tasks. But, Amazon warns they cannot help with "shopping, lists, reminders, or skills." The echo will instead default back to the "Original" or "New" voice for those.

Step 3: Access your celebrity voice

Once you've set up your Celebrity Personality, you can speak to them specifically by using their wake word, "Hey, Samuel" or "Hey, Shaq," for example. You can also enable the same celebrity voice, at no additional charge, on any other echo device tied to the same Amazon account by going to that device and saying "Alexa, enable "Hey [Samuel/Shaq/Melissa]," depending on which voice you purchased.

FAQs

Which devices are compatible with changing Alexa's voice? The vast majority of Echo devices can use both the "New" male voice and any of the available celebrity voices. The only exceptions are the first generation Echo and Echo Dot, Alexa-enabled wearables (Echo buds, for example), and Fire TV and tablet devices. All other Echo-branded devices are compatible with the option to change their Alexa voice.

What are the available Wake Words? As mentioned earlier, in step 5 of the smartphone app section, you can change the Wake Word for your Alexa device to something else. At the time of writing, those options include: Amazon

Computer (likely a Star Trek reference)

Echo

Ziggy (a Quantum Leap reference) Note: Some older devices, like the original Echo, may have fewer options available.

Are any other voices available for my Echo? Right now, you're limited to either the "Original," female Alexa voice or the "New" male voice for the full range of functionality and the aforementioned trio of celebrities for everything but Shopping, lists, reminders, and Skills. Amazon may release additional celebrity voice packs or additional default voices in the future. In the meantime, you can access several skills that will allow your Echo to have varying levels of interaction with you in other famous voices, like R2D2 and Darth Vader from Star Wars, Gordon Ramsay, or Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.



