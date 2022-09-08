Matter has arrived: How a Google Nest Hub just controlled an Apple HomeKit smart plug

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
At IFA 2022, Eve hosted a demo of one of their HomeKit-enabled smart plugs using Matter to successfully communicate with a Google Nest Hub. This is a big step forward in the smart home world because this is the first time a Google Hub has ever been able to connect natively with an Eve (HomeKit) smart plug.
Currently, these devices aren't readily compatible with each other. Some tinkerers set up a bridge, like HomeBridge, or an automation via IFTTT to get incompatible devices like these to work with each other. But this requires work, time, and sometimes basic programming knowledge.
Eve was one of the participants to make big announcements for the smart home world. As a company that manufactures smart home products with native support for HomeKit, Eve also announced a lineup of new devices along with their demonstration of an implementation of Matter, the new connectivity standard of the IoT.
Google and Amazon, along with other big players, have stood behind Matter since its inception and are prepared to support the new connectivity standard once it is available, which could be as early as the end of this year.
Several companies are developing devices and updates to incorporate Matter when it's ready, but this is the first time we've seen it work in the real-world.
Essentially, it won't matter if you use Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or HomeKit in your home; Matter will bring it all together into one. And as something that we've heard a lot of but haven't seen yet, this demonstration at IFA 2022 was a pretty groundbreaking step into a connected smart home.
Eve also updated their Bluetooth product line to support Thread, and it is prepared to update all Thread-enabled devices to Matter beginning at the end of the year.
The biggest technology event in Europe, IFA 2022 also hosted brands like LG, Tuya, Huawei, Samsung, Lenovo, Sharp, Panasonic, and more.
Mainstream application of Matter is certainly to be seen, but much expected. I can't wait to integrate my incompatible devices into one system -- something we haven't achieved easily so far. Let's hope the CSA can deliver on that promise.