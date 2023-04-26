Ring Cams finally get this very important privacy feature

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Ring just announced the launch of a new Ring Indoor Cam for 2023, the first security camera in its lineup that features a privacy cover. The manual cover can be swiveled over the camera lens, which automatically turns off both video and audio recording for increased privacy.
The all new Indoor Cam comes with all the features you'd expect from Ring: It's a 1080p-resolution security camera for indoor use, supports color night vision and two-way talk, records footage leading up to an event with Advanced Pre-Roll, supports Amazon Alexa, and pairs with a Ring Protect Plan subscription.
Living in a home loaded with security cameras inside and out, I find a privacy cover to be a standout feature for an indoor camera. This makes it possible to have the camera watch over a common area, like a living room at night, while giving you the option of turning it off during the day with a swivel while the family watches TV or the kids play.
Other indoor security cameras outside of the Ring lineup also feature privacy settings with physical covers over the lens. While the privacy cover on the new Ring Indoor Cam has to be enabled manually, there are other brands that feature the option of enabling a privacy mode remotely from an app on your phone, like those found in many 360-degree cameras.
The new Ring Indoor Cam with a privacy cover also supports the SOS for Cameras feature that Ring launched last week.
This feature is included in a Ring Protect Pro subscription and gives customers the option of immediately requesting emergency services, like the police, fire department, or medical dispatch, to the device's location with just a touch of an SOS button within the Ring app.
The SOS button is available on both the app dashboard and the camera's Live View.
The all-new Ring Indoor cam is available for pre-order for $60 and will start shipping on May 24, 2023.