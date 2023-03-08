Ring launches Battery Doorbell Plus, its 'most significant battery doorbell update yet'

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's been two years since Ring launched a new video doorbell, but the Amazon-owned security company is changing that today. Ring just added the new Battery Doorbell Plus as the latest iteration in its video doorbell lineup.
This latest battery doorbell is what Amazon calls its "most significant battery doorbell update yet," as it touts a battery life that can last up to three times longer than the first Ring Video Doorbell, thanks to new energy-saving features.
These features will enable users to customize Advanced Motion Detection to only detect the events that are important to them.
With People-Only mode and predetermined Motion Zones, you'll be able to conserve battery life, so your video doorbell will not be triggered by a passing squirrel or leaves blowing in the wind.
The improved battery life, however, is not the only upgrade. With this new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, you can enjoy head-to-toe video of your front door, with a field of view of 150-degrees by 150-degrees and a larger-than-HD resolution at 1536p. This expanded field of view gives you a clear picture not only of who's coming by, but of any packages that may be sitting on your porch.
With Package alerts through your Ring Protect subscription, for example, you'll get a customized alert when a package is detected within a previously-specified area, in an effort to minimize notifications, false alerts, and battery drainage.
Of course, you'll continue to enjoy the benefits of a Ring video doorbell with the new Battery Plus model, like real-time notifications, two-way talk, color night vision, live view, privacy zones, Quick Replies, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, as well as a 30-day trial of Ring Protect.
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is available to preorder now for $180 and will begin shipping on April 5, 2023.