The Ring video doorbell is only $60 during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

Home security is no longer just about making sure you lock your doors and windows. Thanks to the development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, we can now monitor our homes in real-time, no matter where we are, and make use of everything from motion sensors to video doorbells.

It's not often that these devices come cheap and it can be expensive to start up a home security ecosystem. And if you've been looking for the right time to purchase some home security essentials, during one of Amazon's sale events is a great time. Right now you can grab the Ring Video Doorbell for just $60, a savings of $40 (40% off) during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale 2024.

The Ring Video Doorbell is complete with 1080p HD recording, two-way conversations, 2.4 GHz connectivity, and night vision. You can connect the doorbell to the Ring mobile app to check on your home at any time as well as talk to visitors -- expected or otherwise. There is an optional subscription available, Ring Protect, which will save recordings and photos in the cloud, and the doorbell comes in two finishes -- Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel -- to ensure your tech matches your home's aesthetic.

Grab this sweet security deal while it still lasts.