'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Ring video doorbell is only $60 during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale
Home security is no longer just about making sure you lock your doors and windows. Thanks to the development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, we can now monitor our homes in real-time, no matter where we are, and make use of everything from motion sensors to video doorbells.
Also: The best video doorbells: Ring, Nest, Arlo, Logitech, and Eufy compared
It's not often that these devices come cheap and it can be expensive to start up a home security ecosystem. And if you've been looking for the right time to purchase some home security essentials, during one of Amazon's sale events is a great time. Right now you can grab the Ring Video Doorbell for just $60, a savings of $40 (40% off) during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale 2024.
Review: Ring Video Doorbell 2
The Ring Video Doorbell is complete with 1080p HD recording, two-way conversations, 2.4 GHz connectivity, and night vision. You can connect the doorbell to the Ring mobile app to check on your home at any time as well as talk to visitors -- expected or otherwise. There is an optional subscription available, Ring Protect, which will save recordings and photos in the cloud, and the doorbell comes in two finishes -- Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel -- to ensure your tech matches your home's aesthetic.
Also: What are the best cheap video doorbells, and are subscriptions required?
Grab this sweet security deal while it still lasts.