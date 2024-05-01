'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Ring's new indoor pan-tilt cameras have several notable upgrades, and look better than ever
Ring has upgraded its indoor camera lineup with the new Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, a sharp-looking camera designed to watch from any angle when you need surveillance, and cover itself when you don't. The motorized base allows the camera to pan a full 360 degrees and tilt up to 169 degrees, and the manually-enabled privacy cover turns off audio and video when moved over the lens.
Also: This digital calendar is the perfect gift for busy moms on Mother's Day
Ring's Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam comes in five colors, which are also available for the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): black, white, blush, charcoal, and starlight. The updated colors cover a wide range of tones to ensure they fit smoothly with any aesthetic or decor, whether you need coverage in your living room, nursery, or kitchen.
An indoor pan/tilt camera is perfect for nighttime security, but it's also handy whenever I need to check on my kids or call my dog inside. The new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam has features like Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alerts.
Also: The best robot vacuum mops of 2024: Expert tested and reviewed
Ring's new Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is available now for pre-order for $80 in black and white, with orders shipping starting on May 30. The company says the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam and the existing second-generation Indoor Cam in the new earth colors will be available soon.