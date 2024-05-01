Ring's new indoor pan-tilt cameras have several notable upgrades, and look better than ever

Ring

Ring has upgraded its indoor camera lineup with the new Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, a sharp-looking camera designed to watch from any angle when you need surveillance, and cover itself when you don't. The motorized base allows the camera to pan a full 360 degrees and tilt up to 169 degrees, and the manually-enabled privacy cover turns off audio and video when moved over the lens.

Ring's Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam comes in five colors, which are also available for the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): black, white, blush, charcoal, and starlight. The updated colors cover a wide range of tones to ensure they fit smoothly with any aesthetic or decor, whether you need coverage in your living room, nursery, or kitchen.

An indoor pan/tilt camera is perfect for nighttime security, but it's also handy whenever I need to check on my kids or call my dog inside. The new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam has features like Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alerts.

Ring's new Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is available now for pre-order for $80 in black and white, with orders shipping starting on May 30. The company says the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam and the existing second-generation Indoor Cam in the new earth colors will be available soon.