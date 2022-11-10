'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While smart bulbs exist to brighten up your space, smart light strips are another great way to spruce up your lighting in a room without having to commit to another lamp. If you've been looking for a deal on the latest smart light strips, the GE CYNC 16-foot smart light strip just dropped in price, so instead of paying the full $90 price tag, you can get it for only $63.
My favorite part about this smart light strip is that while it connects to your smart home, it doesn't require a light hub, making it easy to control with the accompanying app. From end to end, it measures 16 feet, and if you need to adjust it, you can remove part of it -- and reattach the entire length later if you choose to move it to a different location. The strip requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection in order to work.
In the app, I can go in and choose from millions of colors, including vibrant rainbows to white tones. It offers a Truelmage color wheel to make sure that I get the exact colors I want, whether it's to theme my living room with a cozy rainy fall day or an upcoming holiday party. Aside from the app, I can use my Alexa smart home voice commands to turn on the lights, but for those enmeshed in Google's system, it's also compatible with it.
The latest light strip also comes with the ability to sync the light strip to your music beats -- a great enhancement for your parties, workouts, game nights, and more. We loved this light strip so much that we featured it on our best holiday gifts for the 2022 season as a gift that's on sale.
At $27 off, this is a great deal on the latest light strip from GE. Add it to your cart today and get it for $63.