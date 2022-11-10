'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
As someone who loves to spend time in a yard, the winter month can feel harsh, especially with the lack of fresh garden produce. Indoor gardens can help ease that burden. The Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 can help bring your produce indoors during the winter months. You can start growing your own garden and save $30, reducing the price to only $69.
The smart garden uses coffee pods with seeds to start the garden, so you don't have to worry about making a mess in your kitchen or living room when you initially plant. Inside the pods is a smart soil that can boost your plants' health while you're growing them.
The tank can hold up to 40oz of water -- enough for three weeks, and also offers a level indicator so if you're in a drier climate, you can add water as needed. If you're in a more northern climate, you can also use the professional glow lights to keep them growing even if the sun sets before 5pm with a 16-hour-on light cycle.
The starter kit comes with three basil seed pods so you can grow fresh spices for your kitchen. If you want other growing options, you can head to Click & Grow to pick up more pods -- up to 75 different varieties, in fact. We even named this our best starter kit for indoor gardening because it's easy to use, and is compact for smaller spaces.
Right now, you can get this growing kit for $69, and if you use code ZDNET5 at Wellbots, you can save an extra 5% on the final price. Add it to your cart today, and you can have fresh produce in time for the holidays.