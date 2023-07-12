The $13 Amazon Smart Plug is the best purchase to wrap up Prime Day 2023

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Thanks to this little smart plug, just $13 allows you to control your household devices with your voice through Alexa, as long as they can be plugged in. As part of a 48% off Prime Day deal, you can snag this Amazon Smart Plug and start living a little more comfortably.
Though I have several brands of smart plugs around my house, I got my first Amazon smart plug about a year ago during the last Prime Day event and use it literally every day. It connects one of my bedroom lamps to power, so we ask our Sonos Era 100 to turn it on and off. I also set up routines on the Alexa app so it automatically switches on each day at dusk and off along with the rest of the main bedroom lamps when we say, "Alexa, good night."
The best thing about adding a smart plug to your home is the ability to use it on dumb devices that you can't or don't want to replace, like fans, lamps, or coffee makers. You can use this Amazon Smart Plug with your coffee maker and turn it on from your bed, run it automatically at the same time each morning, or ask Alexa to make you a cup of coffee.
The Amazon Smart Plug is an indoor-only device set up to connect to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks, and it works exclusively with Alexa, making it incompatible with other home automation systems. It's the perfect companion to an Echo device in an Alexa home, giving you voice and app control over devices that don't typically allow it.