These smart string lights can stay up all year and are cheaper than the competition

As someone who regularly partakes in the tradition of not taking down Christmas decorations until it's too late, I feel like permanent outdoor string lights were built for people like me. Of course, they're also for people who like to spruce up their outdoor home decor with beautiful lighting -- but I choose to believe Jasco's new smart Enbrighten Eternity Lights are primarily for those slow to take down decorations.

Jasco, a manufacturer of smart home devices and lighting, just announced the availability of the new permanent smart outdoor string lights with millions of color combinations, customizable effects, and integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

"We designed Enbrighten Eternity Lights to provide tunable, dimmable white light year-round to match other lights and personal taste," Jasco CEO Cameron Trice said in a statement. "From cooler daylight to very warm ambient tones and everything in between -- while also being infinitely customizable for holidays, celebrations, games, and other special occasions -- Enbrighten's Eternity Lights do exactly that. They're a highly energy-efficient integrated LED system designed to last a lifetime, eliminating the costs of recurring holiday setups and teardowns."

The Eternity Lights are available in black or white strands that are 50 or 100 feet long. With a lifetime guarantee, they can withstand year-round weather changes and temperatures ranging from -4°F to 131°F.

The lights promise a DIY installation, provided you have a ladder high enough to reach where you're installing them. Consumers can snap the lights into the mounting brackets and secure them with the included screws and mounting tape. If the strands are too long, the Eternity Lights can be cut to a desired length.

The 50-foot-long light strand features 36 LEDs and retails for $160, while the 100-foot-long strand has 76 LEDs and retails for $250. For comparison, Govee's 100-foot-long permanent outdoor string lights feature 72 LEDs and retail for $300 (though they're often discounted).

Each Eternity Light kit includes everything you need to install the permanent light strips: a set of screws, cord clips, 3M VHB tape, a power supply with a 20-ft cable, and a 10-ft extension cable. Consumers can set up additional strands and extension cables with a maximum length of 200 ft.