According to the FBI, crime in San Antonio, Texas, is on the decline across the board. Notably, property crimes have been decreasing much faster than violent crimes, which may be attributed to the increased presence of home security systems.

Renters and homeowners in the San Antonio area have a variety of options when it comes to home security providers. To help you pick the provider that is best suited to your needs, we rounded up five of the best San Antonio security companies based on monthly price, equipment cost, contract length, and customer satisfaction.

Compare the best San Antonio home security systems



SimpliSafe Ring Abode Arlo Blue by ADT Score 4.4 4.2 4.25 4 3.6 Monitoring prices start at $0.50/day $10/month $0.20/day or $6/month $2.99/month $19.99/month Contract length None None None None None Cameras IndoorOutdoorDoorbell IndoorOutdoorDoorbell IndoorOutdoor IndoorOutdoorDoorbell IndoorOutdoorDoorbell Sensors Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button Glass breakIntrusionSmoke/COFloodFreezePanic button None IntrusionFlood Smart home integration Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit Control panel Mobile app and keypad Mobile app and keypad Mobile app and keypad Mobile app Mobile app and keypad

Information accurate as of April 2021

SimpliSafe Best home security system in San Antonio Shutterstock Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 889* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe allows customers to completely customize their easy-to-install home security systems without locking them into a contract. Pros: No contract requirements

Video verification for faster emergency dispatch

Easy installation Cons: Require a degree of tech-savviness to set up and use

Remote access only available with a premium subscription

Not compatible with other smart devices Equipment available: a base station, keypad, and key fob

Motion and entry sensors

Indoor cameras

Smart locks and doorbells

Smoke detectors, water sensors, temperature sensors

Panic button Plans and pricing: Self-monitoring: $0.33/day

Interactive-monitoring: $0.83/day

Ring Security Most customizable home security Ring Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring security systems pair easily with various smart devices from other brands for a completely customizable system that users can control from their phones. Pros: Pairs with a variety of smart devices

Professional monitoring available on Plus plan

Lifetime theft protection on all devices Cons: Many reviewers have reported glitchy sensors

Short battery life

No glass break sensors Equipment available: A base station, keypad, and key fob

Contact sensor and motion detectors

Indoor/outdoor cameras

Video doorbells

Flood/freeze sensors and smoke/CO sensors

Panic button Plans and pricing: Basic: $3/month or $30/year

Plus: $10/month or $100/year

Abode Best smart home integration Abode Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Abode is designed to be paired with third-party apps and devices from major brands like Google, Amazon, and Apple to blend seamlessly with life at home. Pros: Integrates with third-party devices like Apple, Google, and Amazon

Offers on-demand professional monitoring for 3- to 7-day vacations

Flexibility to switch plan levels at any time Cons: Starter kits include limited devices

Comparatively expensive up-front equipment costs

Basic CUE functions Equipment available Indoor/outdoor cameras

Motion and glass break sensors

Indoor/outdoor sirens

Smoke alarms and water sensors

Smart home power switch

Panic button Plans and pricing: Standard plan: $6/month or $60/year

Pro plan: $20/month or $200/year

Arlo Best home security for self-monitoring Shutterstock Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo offers the best self-monitored security system featuring indoor and outdoor cameras that don't rely on an AC power source. Pros: Up to 4K video quality with Elite plans

Committed to data protection and privacy

Longer-lasting camera battery life

Customizable app notifications Cons: the continuous video recording only available at an additional charge

Inability to download continuous video recordings (only accessible on the cloud)

911 call service only available on multi-camera plans Equipment available: Indoor/outdoor cameras

Video doorbells

Floodlight cameras

Solar camera charging panels Plans and pricing: Premier: $2.99/month (one camera)

Premier: $9.99/month (up to 5 cameras)

Elite: $4.99/month (one camera)

Elite: $14.99/month (up to 5 cameras)

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Blue by ADT offers a wide variety of perks and conveniences when customers sign up for its professional monitoring plan. Pros: One month of 24/7 pro monitoring free for new customers

Devices enabled with 2-way talk features

24-hour battery backup on DIY plan devices

Extensive automation capabilities Cons: The DIY plan does not alert you in the event of an alarm

No cellular backup on the DIY plan

No brand-owned smart home devices Equipment available: Base station and keypad

Indoor/outdoor cameras

Doorbell camera

Wi-fi range extender and chime

Door/window sensors Plans and pricing: DIY Monitoring: Free

24/7 Professional Monitoring: $19.99/month

Home security in San Antonio: What you need to know

San Antonio, Texas, crime statistics

The San Antonio Police Department reports that property crimes, including burglary, larceny-theft, and vehicle theft, reached a 10-year low in 2020, with only 54826 reported incidents. Still, these numbers aren't zero, and homeowners would do well to take additional measures to protect themselves and their property.

According to Uniform Crime Reports, there were 7606 burglaries in San Antonio in 2020.

Vehicle thefts are on the rise in the city, jumping from 5893 in 2011 to 6707 in 2020.

Larceny theft, on the other hand, is decreasing, dropping to just 40 513 incidents.

Research your neighborhood

Of course, in a city that covers 505 square miles and is home to 1.508 million people, crime rates won't be the same in all areas, which is why it's important to research your neighborhood before committing to a home security system. There are plenty of resources online that can help you understand crime rates and security concerns in your particular zip code. Neighborhood Scout and Best Places are examples of two websites that break down the metropolitan area into individual neighborhoods and rank them according to safety. According to these websites, Timberwood Park, Scenic Oaks, Mesa Ranch, and Mesa Ridge are among San Antonio's safest neighborhoods. Salado Junction and the Eastside are two of the least safe.

The San Antonio Police Department also has an interactive map that identifies each of its substations' exact locations. This can be useful in identifying approximately how long law enforcement's response time may be for your exact address. Additionally, websites like Nextdoor, a neighborhood hub, can be useful in warning you of current security threats (like break-ins on your block or porch pirates running rampant) or in allowing you to get a better handle on the type of security threats a neighborhood typically experiences before moving in.

Register your home security system in San Antonio

Before installing your home security system, it's important to register it with the city of San Antonio. Owning an unregistered security system is a city ordinance violation, and a triggered alarm that is unregistered can result in a $75 - 125 fee. To register your security system:

Call (210) 207-8282 within 12 hours of installation to request an alarm permit that will be sent to you by mail, or download the form yourself. Send completed forms to the Alarms Permitting office via fax (210) 207-4349, e-mail (alarmsoffice@sanantonio.gov), or snail mail (315 S. Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207). Make a one-time registration payment of $40 via check or credit/debit card at the time of registration.

How to choose your San Antonio home security system

Interior/exterior cameras

Summers in San Antonio are hot and humid, and outdoor security cameras need to be able to withstand these extreme temperatures without corrupting. Look for cameras designed to handle temperatures above 100 degrees or add additional outdoor kits, like this one from SimpliSafe, to your cart. There's no sense investing in a camera that will melt or short out during the heat waves and rainy seasons typically experienced here.

Control panel

While most security systems operate from a single control panel, the style of these panels can vary by brand. When choosing a system, think about where you want your hub to be: by the front door, next to your bed, or in a hallway. This can help you clarify whether you want a corded or cordless option based on available power sources. Additionally, if you frequently enter your home through a garage or side door, a remote control via a key fob or mobile app may also be important to you.

Compatibility

Before making a purchasing decision, think about how important integration or automation is to you. Do you want to be able to set and disarm your security system through Alexa, Google, or Apple HomeKit? Some security companies are open platforms, meaning they can be connected to these third-party services, while others are not. In addition, most modern home security systems have apps, but what you can do via these apps (view notifications and live streams, arm or disarm the system, call 911) varies, so be sure to do a little digging into each app before purchasing.

Storage

Perhaps the most disparate aspect of home security systems is how they store your footage. While storing the video in the cloud is the most common solution, how long the footage is stored and how much is stored (whether the company has data limits or pays for unlimited space) varies wildly. Additional consideration should be whether or not you are able to download that footage from the cloud if need be. For example, Arlo doesn't allow for this, while other brands may.

Window/door sensors

Depending on your living situation, door and window sensors may be a top consideration. If you live on or near a busy street and have ground-floor windows or a street exit door, you'll likely want these additional sensors. If you live in a more suburban area that gets less foot traffic or on a higher floor in an apartment building, these sensors may not be necessary. Check to see whether the company you are considering includes these sensors in their starter package or if they only come at an additional cost.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company Invested in the well-being of the community

More detailed product knowledge

Timely repair responses Cons of local security company It May be harder to find reviews

May not have budget-friendly options

Installation time may be longer Pros of national security company Easier to get price quotes

The benefit of name & brand recognition

Uniform quality regardless of location Cons of national security company May not offer custom installation

customer service is often automated

It may be overpriced for your needs

San Antonio home security systems FAQ

What's the best San Antonio home security system? SimpliSafe is the best home security system in San Antonio thanks to its flexibility, no contract requirements, and customer satisfaction rating.

How did we choose the best home security systems for San Antonio? We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine our scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each score based on the following: Monthly price : The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.

: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric. Equipment cost : Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.

: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices. Contracts : We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.

: We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score. Customer satisfaction : With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.

: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received. Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.

Can I self-install my home security system? All of our top five companies allow for the self-installation of their home security systems. Some, like Blue by ADT, do offer professional installation if desired.