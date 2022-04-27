An outdoor security camera system is an excellent investment if you want to have peace of mind while you are far from home or simply go to sleep without worrying about troublemakers. Not only does it provide a level of protection, but it even adds value to your property.

Finding the best outdoor security cameras requires thoughtful research evaluating criteria such as pricing, resolution and high tech features. We evaluated popular self-monitored outdoor cameras that do not require a professional security system to protect your belongings.

If you prefer consumer-level smart home technology for your home surveillance system, here is our selection of the best outdoor security cameras in the market.

Camera Prive Resolution Storage Smart Device Compatibility Audio Blink Outdoor $99.99 Up to 1080p $3/camera/mo. for cloud or USB-based free storage Alexa, Echo, Echo Dot 2-way Arlo Pro 3 $499 (two cameras) Up to 2K A 3-month trial then $2.99/camera/mo. cloud storage Google Home Hub, Alexa, Apple Home Kit, SmartThings 2-way Wansview W6 $37.99 Up to 1080p 280GB Micro SD or cloud Alexa 2-way Wyze Cam Outdoor $49.99 Up to 1080p 14-day free footage history Google Assistant, Alexa 2-way Canary Flex $281.39 Up to 1080p 1-day free footage history, 30 days with the subscription Google Assistant, Alexa 2-way (with subscription)

*Information accurate as of March 2021.

Blink Outdoor Best outdoor security camera Amazon Starting price: $99.99 | Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 110 degrees | Features: Blink Home app

2-year battery life

Free cloud storage

30 frames per second

-4° to 113° Fahrenheit operating range

DIY installation Our best overall outdoor security camera system has motion detection, free storage; it's weather-resistant, works as an outdoor and indoor camera, and is enabled for two-way communication. The only catch is that you will need to buy the mount base separately for outdoor installation. Pros Cons No subscription service needed

Free storage

Weather-resistant

Alexa voice compatibility No facial recognition or person detection

Not compatible with Google, Apple or Microsoft

Can't expand storage Pricing: 1 camera: $99.99

2 cameras: $179.99

3 cameras: $249.99

5 cameras: $379.99

Add-on camera: $89.99

Arlo 3 Best high-end outdoor camera Amazon Starting price: $499.99 | Resolution: 2K | Field of view: 160 degrees | Features: Two-way audio

Color night vision

Weather-resistant

Magnetic mounts

-20° to 45° Celsius operating range Arlo Pro 3 is our best high-end option for outdoor security cameras. It offers a starting package for $499.99, which can easily read as expensive but comes with two cameras, so if you are willing to pay more, this is a great option. Pros Cons Indoor/outdoor use

High video quality

12x digital zoom More expensive than competitors

Premiums features require a subscription

Storage requires subscription Pricing: 2 cameras: $499.99

4 cameras: $799.99

Add-on camera: $199.99

$2.99 - $19.99/month storage subscription

$9.99 - $19.99 continuous video recording per month

Wansview W6 Best outdoor security camera on budget Amazon Starting price: $37.99 | Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 105 degrees | The price of this camera starts at only $33.99, making it the most affordable camera on our top list. The Wansview W6 is a low-price yet a high-quality option for those on a budget. Features: Two-way audio

Color night vision

IP-66 water-resistant rating

Compatible with Alexa

Subscription-based cloud storage Pros Cons Cheapest option

Easy to install and set up

Clear vision day and night Poor reviews for mobile app

Requires you to subscribe to a monthly service

Not battery operated Pricing: 1 camera: $33.99

4 cameras: $129.99

Wyze Cam Outdoor Best for DIY installation Wyze Starting price: $49.99 | Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 110 degrees | The Wyze Cam Outdoor cameras are easy to set up and start at a price lower than other competitors. Customers simply set up the base station, connect to the app and use magnetic mounts to install their cameras. Features: Two-way audio

25-foot night vision distance

IP-65 water-resistant rating

Internal microSD storage is available

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

14 days of free storage

-4° to 120° Fahrenheit operating range Pros Cons Two weeks of free storage

Local storage available

Easy installation

Less expensive than competitors The app is not user-friendly

Short-range night vision Pricing: Starter bundle (1 camera and base station): $49.99

Add-on cameras: $39.99

Canary Flex Best for home integration Canary Starting price: $281.39 | Resolution: 1080p | Field of view: 116 degrees | The Canary Flex is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, making it easy to ensure your camera is always up and running. So if you leave for the weekend and forget to arm the security system, you can ask Google or Alexa to activate the camera while you're away. Features: 1 or 30 days of video storage

Two-way audio (subscription feature)

Works wire-free or plugged in

Motion detection

-20° to 45° Celsius operating range Pros Cons HD night vision

Easy installation

Weather-resistant Premium subscription required for best features

No local storage is available

More expensive than competitors Pricing: 1 camera and basic service: $281.39

1 camera and 1-year subscription: $393.10

1 camera and 2-year subscription: $504.81

Outdoor security cameras: What you need to know

When looking for an outdoor security camera system, check for convenient features with advanced technology before choosing the one that suits your needs best. Features such as night vision, ample field of view, motion detection and real-time notifications to your phone, high-quality image and weather-resistance are essential for this type of camera.

Checklist for choosing an outdoor security camera

Here is a list of elements that you need to cross out before buying your next outdoor security camera system: