Matter 1.3 is out - here are the new features and types of supported devices

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) today launched Matter 1.3, which includes support for energy and water management devices, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, new major appliances, and new entertainment features.

Upon its debut in late 2022, Matter's support was restricted to a select number of smart devices. This left Matter 1.0 users with limited controls when connecting their devices. Since then, CSA has updated the smart home connectivity standard to support more devices, applications, and functionality over time. This latest update is a continuation of that effort.

New smart appliances supported by Matter 1.3

Microwave ovens

Ovens (standalone or range)

Cooktops

Vent hoods (cooker hood or over-the-range)

Laundry dryers

Matter 1.3's support for water and energy management devices includes reporting energy measurements for any capable device type, such as real-time energy consumption or generation and instantaneous power, voltage, current, etc. Smart water management devices, such as leak detectors, rain sensors, freeze detectors, and smart valves, are also included in this latest update.

EV chargers have also been folded into the Matter 1.3 update, allowing manufacturers to get Matter certifications for their devices. Matter 1.3 lets you to start or stop charging your EV, adjust the charging rate, specify the miles or range needed by your departure time, and more.

The CSA's announcement includes user experience enhancements for Matter 1.3, including support for scenes and command batching in Matter controllers. You can also expect entertainment improvements, such as push messages and dialog support for new ambient experiences, a smoother casting initialization process, expanded interactivity options for TV apps, and improved search personalities.

On the developer side, Matter 1.3 delivers new debugging and experience improvements, including improved network commissioning to let devices report which Wi-Fi bands they support, timestamp synchronization across devices, allowing devices to beacon for extended periods, and revisions to several clusters.