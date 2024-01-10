'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Asus just unveiled a 17-inch portable OLED monitor that you can fold in half
At first glance, the new 17-inch OLED screen that Asus just unveiled at CES might not be that attention-grabbing. But fold it in half and that changes things.
Designed for productivity on the go, the ZenScreen Fold is the world's first foldable OLED portable monitor, according to Asus.
The screen has a built-in stand and works in either portrait or landscape mode. It can be positioned above a laptop or tablet as a second screen, and functions as one big 4:3 screen that shows you more of your workspace without scrolling or two side-by-side 16:9 screens.
The screen weighs less than three pounds and is less than 12.5 inches when folded, meaning it could easily be carried in a bag.
This device is essentially the screen portion of the Zenbook 17 Fold that debuted at CES 2022. Like the Zenbook Fold, it features a specially designed crease to lessen the visibility of the seam. But, since it doesn't have any computing or processing power of its own, the ZenScreen Fold should carry a significantly lower price tag (the Zenbook was $3,500 at launch).
It will still likely carry a premium price for a portable monitor as the top choice from our list comes in at under $300. But, you're getting a significantly larger screen and more portability. And since it's an OLED, you're also getting a much better picture that performs well in bright environments. It carries a 2560 x 1920 resolution, plus 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, meaning you'll get rich colors no matter if you're designing graphics, scrolling social media, or watching content.
It also has two USB-C ports, a Mini HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a tripod support space.
Asus didn't reveal exact pricing or a release date, but it's expected sometime around the beginning of the second quarter of this year.