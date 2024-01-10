HP's new Chromebooks are purpose-built for mobile workers and students

HP

Mobile workers and students need durable devices that can stand up to the hard knocks of traveling from place to place, while also meeting the necessary performance demands and workloads.

Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech

Embracing that need, HP is set to deliver the new Forits line of Chromebooks that are designed specifically for mobile workers and students who need dependable machines, minimal downtime, and low maintenance costs.

Coming soon will be the HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook, HP Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook, and HP Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook. The company will also be releasing an updated version of the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G11 Notebook PC.

The key features of the new Fortis lineup include the following:

Power - Powered by an Intel Processor N-series, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and optional 4G LTE. Battery life runs up to 11 hours, with HP Fast Charge providing 90% charge in 90 minutes.

- Powered by an Intel Processor N-series, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and optional 4G LTE. Battery life runs up to 11 hours, with HP Fast Charge providing 90% charge in 90 minutes. Durability - Components undergo MIL-STD 810 and drop testing. The keyboard is full-skirted and anchored to resist key-picking and spills of up to 350ml (11.8 oz) as well as dust.

- Components undergo MIL-STD 810 and drop testing. The keyboard is full-skirted and anchored to resist key-picking and spills of up to 350ml (11.8 oz) as well as dust. Versatility - Each Fortis unit will come with the following ports: 2 X USB Type-C, 2 X USB-A, and 1 X HDMI. The Fortix x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook will also feature a 360-degree hinge, so it can work in laptop, tablet, tent, or standing mode.

Also: These top Chromebooks choices for students do it all

The specs for each of the new three Fortis laptops are as follows:

HP Fortis x360 11-inch G3 J Chromebook - Intel Pentium processor, 11-inch touch screen, synchronized hinge for four use modes, and Gorilla Glass 3.

HP Fortis 11 G9 Q Chromebook - Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, 11-inch screen, optional FHD, HP Sure Admin, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, 88-degree wide-viewing angle HD camera, and dual mics.

HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook - Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, 14-inch touch screen, HP Sure Admin, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, 88-degree wide-viewing angle HD camera, and dual mics.

Other accessories

To accompany the Fortis line, HP is also releasing a set of accessories that include the HP Campus Backpack (providing 11L of storage, a lockable zipper, and a padded pocket sized to fit your Fortis Chromebook) and the HP Campus XL Backpack (20L capacity, lockable zipper, and padded laptop pocket).

Also: The best Chromebooks you can buy, starting at $312

You can purchase the Fortis line of Chromebooks from the official HP site. At the moment, there is no pricing information available for the new Fortis laptops.